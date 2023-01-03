Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
John McEnroe believes Chris Evert can help Coco Gauff win a Grand Slam - "Chris knows a thing or two about winning majors"
Tennis legend John McEnroe recently expressed his belief that former World No.1 Chris Evert can help American tennis sensation Coco Gauff in winning her first Grand Slam title. Gauff had a spectacular 2022 season. The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final and her second Grand Slam doubles final...
tennismajors.com
Top seed Gauff rolls into Auckland semi-finals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
Coco Gauff looks to be finding form at exactly the right time. The 18-year-old routed Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday, hitting eight aces and not facing a single break point as she wrapped up victory over the world No 84 in 75 minutes to take her place in the semi-finals.
BBC
ASB Classic: Emma Raducanu retires in tears with ankle injury 11 days before Australian Open
Emma Raducanu criticised the "slippery" courts at the ASB Classic in Auckland after retiring from her second-round match with an ankle injury. The Briton left the court in tears after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7. It is just 11...
game-news24.com
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury
World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
tennismajors.com
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander believes Djokovic has to win at Australian Open to keep pace in GOAT Race: "You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21 and Rafa gets to 23"
Novak Djokovic is favoured to win the Australian Open and Mats Wilander thinks he needs to win it in order to keep himself in the GOAT debate. Djokovic will be going for his 10th Australian Open which would be iconic it itself but it would also boost his GOAT status chase. There are many reasons why Djokovic would want to win the event and one of them is also to take revenge on the way he was denied a chance to play at the event last year.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals champion Garcia reveals battle with bulimia: "In tennis, you spend a lot of time alone in your room"
2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia has revealed her battle with bulimia at a time when she was struggling with a lot of things. Garcia first emerged as a top player in 2017 winning back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. She struggled for a long time after that revealing that there have been many sleepless nights along with an eating disorder. Speaking to L'Equipe Garcia said:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff sweeps past Kovinic in dominant fashion, secures spot in Auckland final
In one of her best displays since reaching the Roland Garros final last year Coco Gauff powered past Danka Kovinic to reach the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland. Gauff required just 72 minutes to record the 6-0 6-2 victory, employing a mix of her powerful baseline game with several forays to the net. The American obtained an early break to lead 2-0, and never looked back as she reeled off the next four games to record a bagel in just 24 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
Late finish for Ons Jabeur as she wins first match in Adelaide
Jabeur had a 1st round BYE so this was her first match and she proved pretty comfortable overall beating Cirstea 7-6(3) 6-1 to move on to the next round. Jabeur is the top seed at the event and is expected to make the final with the match being the start of it. It was a decent match from Jabeur, a good start and the some struggling to get the first set done. Jabeur was up a break twice in the opening set but allowed Cirstea to battle back both times.
Tennis-Medvedev relishing potential clashes with Djokovic, Nadal
ADELAIDE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev believes it is a privilege to be able to test himself against Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal, with the former world number one saying on Friday he would relish meeting the duo at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams not set for potential final Australian Open after all, withdraws after injury suffered at ASB Classic
Venus Williams won't be playing at the 2023 Australian Open after all as she withdrew from the event due to an injury sustained at the Auckland event. Tennis fans were amazed to see Venus Williams back on the court as the American even won a match in Auckland. Unfortunately, her age is catching up with her as she picked up a new injury during her match against Zhu in the second round. She has now pulled out of the event due to that injury and will probably travel to the US to see what it means.
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
January 6 - Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.
tennisuptodate.com
Mardy Fish ousted as US Davis Cup Captain following gambling incident, Rajeev Ram reinstated to the roster
Retired American tennis player Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides "mutually agreed to move in a new direction." The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing...
