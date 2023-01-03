Read full article on original website
WEATHER TO WATCH: Overnight snow to make for messy Monday morning commute in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says some snowflakes will fly into Monday and may cause a mess on the roads.
Wintry mix to make for messy Monday morning commute on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says it will be a sunny Sunday, but a mix of rain and snow could slow down the commute on Monday morning.
Cloudy Sunday before nighttime snow showers for New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see a cloudy Sunday ahead of some nighttime snow showers.
‘Things Remembered’ to close all stores at Long Island malls this weekend
The chain known for personalizing gifts has three locations on Long Island that will be closing this weekend – at Roosevelt Field Mall, Smith Haven Mall and Green Acres Mall.
New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday
A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
Prosecutor: Woman found dead following fire at Aberdeen apartment
The fire started inside an apartment building on Aberdeen Road in Aberdeen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police: Female pedestrian struck in Town of Clarkstown, sustains severe injuries
Police say a female pedestrian was struck in the Town of Clarkstown on Thursday night. They say it happened on Route 304 around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the woman was sent to Westchester Medical Center with severe injuries.
NYS Department of Health: COVID-19 subvariant XBB 1.5 makes up over 50% of cases in the state
Experts say early estimates indicate this new strain is able to spread more rapidly than other variants currently circulating.
Late Yorktown police lieutenant posthumously promoted to captain during funeral service
Sgroi, a police officer for 16 years, died suddenly on Jan. 2 after fighting an illness. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Former Mayor Richard Thomas sues Mount Vernon over proposed tax hike
Former Mayor Richard Thomas says he wants a public budget hearing on what he calls current Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard's proposed 8% property tax increase.
Police arrest 2 Massachusetts men accused of attempting to sell fentanyl on I-95
Police say they heard about the meeting spot Thursday, which was near Exit 5.
Attorney Norm Pattis asks judge to put law license suspension on hold
In his file to put the suspension on hold, Pattis says he's critical to appealing Jones' $1.4 billion Sandy Hook verdict.
