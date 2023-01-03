ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

News 12

New bakery to open in Mount Vernon on Saturday

A new bakery is opening tomorrow in Mount Vernon. Ashley's Sweet Treats on West Sandford Boulevard will specialize in custom cakes and desserts. They also hope to hold classes for the public in the future. The opening will take place at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting to follow.
MOUNT VERNON, NY

