NBC Sports
American Coco Gauff reaches semifinals at ASB Classic
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Top-seeded Coco Gauff has beaten Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the ASB Tennis Classic in a tournament which has been dogged by bleak weather and diminished by waning star power. Venus Williams, second-seeded Sloane Stephens and former U.S. Open...
tennisuptodate.com
Late finish for Ons Jabeur as she wins first match in Adelaide
Jabeur had a 1st round BYE so this was her first match and she proved pretty comfortable overall beating Cirstea 7-6(3) 6-1 to move on to the next round. Jabeur is the top seed at the event and is expected to make the final with the match being the start of it. It was a decent match from Jabeur, a good start and the some struggling to get the first set done. Jabeur was up a break twice in the opening set but allowed Cirstea to battle back both times.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff sweeps past Kovinic in dominant fashion, secures spot in Auckland final
In one of her best displays since reaching the Roland Garros final last year Coco Gauff powered past Danka Kovinic to reach the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland. Gauff required just 72 minutes to record the 6-0 6-2 victory, employing a mix of her powerful baseline game with several forays to the net. The American obtained an early break to lead 2-0, and never looked back as she reeled off the next four games to record a bagel in just 24 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic sends collective warning to Next Gen: "Nadal and myself will try and mess up their plans"
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are planinig of spoiling the plans of the next gen in 2023 as they look to continue winning trophies this year. Djokovic and Nadal combined to win three of the four grand slam events last year and they are looking to keep that going this year. It's certainly something the next gen of players is hoping doesn't happen. Djokovic commented on that admitting that the future of tennis is on good hands however he and Nadal are still planning on messing up their plans:
game-news24.com
Australian Open has been closed
The Wildlife Studios mobile game brings players to a new Australian Open-brand virtual arena and competes like world champions. In-game content includes officially licensed themed outfits, custom strings and rewards. Wildsters announce their new collaboration with Tennis Australia (TA) to celebrate Australian Open with a month-long event in tennis Clash,...
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
tennismajors.com
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
tennisuptodate.com
"This girl giving an absolute lesson to the World No.1 today" - Tiafoe has high praise for Pegula after dominant United Cup victory over Swiatek
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe hailed compatriot Jessica Pegula after the latter scored a thumping win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup on Friday. Pegula beat Swiatek 6-2 6-2, to give the United States a 1-0 lead against Poland in the semifinals. Later, Tiafoe beat Kacper Zuk 6-3 6-3 to increase the lead to 2-0.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tiafoe leaves teammates Pegula and Keys in stitches at United Cup by arriving late to press conference
Frances Tiafoe continued to deliver comedic relief at the United Cup by arriving late to a press conference leaving teammates Pegula and Keys and Fritz in tears. Team USA booked the final with two impressive performances earlier today as Pegula downed Swiatek and Tiafoe beat Zuk. After that, they had a press conference but Frances Tiafoe left his teammates in tears by arriving at the press conference. It seemed quite normal for him judging by his teammates reaction to it.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev heaps praise on Djokovic after Adelaide semi-final win: "Novak is still the best in the world"
Daniil Medvedev got to experience a pretty good show in Adelaide as Djokovic stormed past him easier than anybody would have anticipated 6-3 6-4. The Serbian endured an injury and some other things in this rather comfortable win over Medvedev. He was helped by the Russian who committed two double faults on break point giving him the crucial advantage that he needed. Even when Medvedev started to play well, the Serbian found some amazing serves to take the match.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ASB Classic Auckland ATP Entry List including Ruud, Norrie and Bublik
Taking place between January 9-15, 2023, the ASB Classic ATP tournament follows on from the WTA edition and sees the warm-up for the Australian Open in New Zealand. Holger Rune was due to be one of the headline players but has since withdrawn meaning that Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, Diego Schwartzman and Alexander Bublik are among those involved.
tennisuptodate.com
Mardy Fish ousted as US Davis Cup Captain following gambling incident, Rajeev Ram reinstated to the roster
Retired American tennis player Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides "mutually agreed to move in a new direction." The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing...
