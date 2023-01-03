Northeast Ga hospitals reimpose mask mandates

Effective today, Northeast Georgia Health Systems says it is requiring face coverings for staff members and volunteers at its hospitals and medical facilities in Gainesville, Dahlonega, Braselton, and Winder. The mask mandate comes amid a report increase in coronavirus cases in northeast Georgia.

From Northeast Georgia Health Systems…

Due to the recent steady rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is updating its masking guidelines. Beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, all employees, medical staff members and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all NGHS facilities in areas where they may encounter patients or visitors. Additionally, masks will be recommended and encouraged for patients and visitors – but not required. Visitation guidelines are not changing at this time.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Deepak Aggarwal, MD, chief of NGHS’ Medical Staff. “While none of us are likely excited to wear masks each day, this change in guidelines is being made to help protect the health of our employees, patients, visitors and community. It’s also in line with guidelines provided by other large health systems across the state.”

Across all NGHS hospitals, urgent care centers and physician offices, the positivity rate of all COVID tests is around 26%, flu test positivity rates are approaching 9% and RSV test positivity rates are approaching 2%. The CDC lists Hall County’s COVID Community Transmission as “high” – which means the virus is starting to spread faster. Currently, NGHS is treating more than 80 people in its hospitals who have COVID, which is more than double the number from one month ago. NGHS also has an increasing number of employees who are missing shifts due to illness, with more than 125 callouts so far this week.

©2023 Cox Media Group