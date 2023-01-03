Local briefs include first meeting for new A-CC Commissioners

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners hold their first meeting of the new year tonight, a 6 o’clock session at City Hall. It will be the first meeting for new Commissioners John Culpepper, Dexter Fisher, and Tiffany Taylor, all of whom were elected last year.

Oconee County Commissioners meet this evening, 6 o’clock at the courthouse in Watkinsville.

Today is a back to school day in Oconee County: students and teachers are returning to class after Christmas break.*

Elbert County School Superintendent Jon Jarvis says Elbert County Middle School should be ready for this week’s resumption of classes. The school in Elberton sustained significant water damage when pipes burst after the Christmas weekend freeze. Elbert County students return to class on Thursday.

The Elbert County Hospital Authority, meeting just after 5 o’clock this afternoon, is expected to name a new CEO for Elbert Memorial Hospital. Kerry Trapnell was ousted last year after he was accused of using hospital foundation money to make contributions to the campaign of former Georgia Senator David Perdue, who waged an unsuccessful primary challenge to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. There are two finalists for the job in Elberton, one from Metter and the other from Tennessee.

*An earlier version of this story erroneously said Clarke Co schools resumed today. Thursday is back to school day in Athens. I regret the error.

Tim

