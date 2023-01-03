ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
New York Post

US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement

From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
Reuters

Tennis-Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major. Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.
The Independent

Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas

Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we...
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
The Independent

Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family

A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
The Independent

Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist

Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
People

Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...

