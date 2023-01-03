Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
US Open champ Ash Barty announces she’s pregnant, a year after retirement
From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year. Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick. “2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister” Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers. The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open. Kissick, 32, made...
Tennis-Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major. Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas
Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we...
Today’s Carson Daly chokes back emotion as he mourns tragic death of close friend tWitch in new live TV segment
TODAY host Carson Daly has choked back his emotions and tears during a live TV segment about the death of his friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. TWitch died by suicide on Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles motel room at the age of 40. On Thursday morning, Today aired a segment...
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family
A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Influencer Elena Huelva dies from cancer aged 20
Elena Huelva from Seville, battled with Ewing sarcoma throughout her late teenage years. She was diagnosed with the rare type of bone caner in 2016.
Prevention
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
January 6 - Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.
Girl, three, in remission after brave leukaemia battle now given just days to live
Porsha Williams, three, from Merthyr Tydfil, had a bone marrow transplant and was diagnosed with graft versus host disease - where white blood cells in the donated bone marrow attack other cells.
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
Comments / 0