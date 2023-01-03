Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.N. Security Council Members Stress Al Aqsa Mosque Status Quo
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Security Council members voiced concern on Thursday and stressed the need to maintain a status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, days after Israel's new far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited the site. The decades-old status quo allows only Muslim worship...
US News and World Report
Prominent Kenyan LGBTQ Activist Found Dead, Suspect Arrested
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police on Friday said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the death of a prominent LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was found stuffed into a metal box in the west of the country. Motorbike taxi riders alerted police after they saw the box dumped...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back After U.S. Appeal Over Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered...
US News and World Report
'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll
Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end
Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man's home.Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from...
US News and World Report
Pardoned Ivorian Soldiers Arrive Home After Six Months in Malian Captivity
ABIDJAN (Reuters) -Forty-six Ivorian soldiers recently pardoned by Mali's junta flew home to Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport on Saturday after around six months in captivity, state television showed. Their return signals the apparent resolution of a diplomatic standoff between the West African neighbours that also worsened Mali's already tense relations...
US News and World Report
Israeli Police Arrest Two Suspects in Protestant Cemetery Vandalism
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalising a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week. Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an "act of intentional vandalism and defacement."
US News and World Report
Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Says Torture of Protesters Un-Islamic
DUBAI (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a...
US News and World Report
Netherlands Summons Iranian Ambassador Again Over Executions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday. "Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon...
US News and World Report
Moscow Ends Self-Proclaimed Ceasefire, Vows to Press Ahead in Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia's overnight bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour. President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire...
US News and World Report
Taliban Criticises Prince Harry Over Afghan Killings Comment
LONDON (Reuters) -The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board". Harry's highly personal book "Spare" went on sale in...
US News and World Report
Russian Mercenary Boss Says He Wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for Its 'Underground Cities'
LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks. Russia's grinding more than five months-long...
Comments / 0