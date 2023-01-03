FBA's Latrell Davis hopes to use experience at FIBA U18 Euros to lead Lions to Final Four

As First Baptist senior Latrell Davis was getting ready to represent his home country of Great Britain in the FIBA U18 European Championships and the AXE Euro Tour, he cherished the sights of playing in a large arena with cameras set up for television purposes.

That's just the beginning of the ultimate goal for Davis, which is playing professionally. He hopes playing for his home country serves as an eventual segway into playing at the college and professional levels when both of those chances present themselves.

Davis stood out at both tournaments. He averaged 17 points, and 6.4 rebounds for Great Britain in the FIBA U18 European Championships. Now, he hopes he can use his experience and his competitive mindset to help get First Baptist back to the Final Four.

Davis got a chance to play against Bronny James, the son of future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James, in the AXE Euro Tour. Davis and the Brits won that game, 81-74. Davis had 14 points, and sometimes had the task of defending James, who finished with 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting.

"It helped me get exposure as it was on ESPN,” Davis said. "It was a good game in general, playing against the California Basketball Club, with some big names, some NBA players’ sons. It was a good game, but it felt like any other game to me. Every game, I just look to go out, try my hardest, and win.

"The tournament was an experience, going up against kids going to the G-League. I feel like I fared well against the players who were the top players. I can compete with them. … To the game against Bronny, he’s LeBron’s son, but to me, he’s just another person. He’s an opponent that you need to beat."

Scott Stewart, who has coached Davis at First Baptist for the past two seasons, spent extensive time playing overseas for 12 years after wrapping up his college career at Florida in 1993. Stewart had a good feeling that Davis would represent Great Britain and FBA well on the national stage. Davis didn't come close to falling short of that expectation.

"It was a good family affair for us," Stewart said. "We enjoyed it. I’m used to watching European basketball a lot of times, and watching the New Zealand (National) Basketball League. To watch Latrell play and compete against international competition was a great experience. We were cheering him on from here, and hoping he’d represent his country well, and represent our school well. I think he did a tremendous job leading the GB U18 team in scoring. It will be a valuable experience for him down the road."

In an NBA where more and more Europeans are finding success at the next level, it has given Davis a new sense of confidence. Davis has seen players like Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokić (two-time NBA MVP) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić (three-time All-NBA First Team) have consistent and impressive showings for the Nuggets and Mavericks, respectively.

"First of all, the European basketball game is growing more and more," Davis said. "America’s is always the biggest, but European basketball is growing, and more people are starting to realize a lot of stuff in Europe is fundamental, basic basketball. They don’t really do too much. The player that a team needs is a good role player.

"Luka Dončić does his role very well, coming off screens, knows how to handle the ball. ... American people are generally very athletic. European’s stick to the basics, and that’s what a team needs."

Stewart agreed, prompting him to think of the drills that he would do back then on some occasions. It's often what kids in the middle stages of their childhood are doing.

“I definitely agree with the fundamental part,” Stewart added. “Even though there’s a lot of players in America that I’m sure practice fundamentals and great coaches do as well, but I think over the world spectrum, where I played 12 years of pro basketball, we would practice two, three times a day. We would do fundamental drills that you’d have youth campers do over and over. We’d have repetitions in drills. I do believe the game is a little more basic over there, and I think that they’re a little more hungry to be really good than some Americans."

Davis hasn't publicly announced a commitment to a college within the United States or a professional club around the world, but he knows every time he takes the floor, it can only help him moving forward. He also won the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year award last season, which is picked by The News-Press and Naples Daily News.

"I knew every game would be a game that it’s going to be exposure," Davis said. "I knew with the GB jersey and the name on my back, I knew I had to represent myself, my family, the country, and even FBA, because that’s where I come from. When the spotlight shows the crowds, that’s what I like to prosper. I just played my game, always had that hungry mentality, and had that mentality of not liking to lose. I do all I can in order for my team to win."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FBA's Latrell Davis hopes to use experience at FIBA U18 Euros to lead Lions to Final Four