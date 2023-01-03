How Northridge girls basketball has rolled to a 16-2 record

Northridge girls' basketball coach Doug Springer says he sees some striking similarities between his current team and his 2017 squad.

That could bode very, very well for this group.

The Raiders have run off 10 straight wins, matching the 2017 group, to move to 16-2. Northridge went 4-0 to win its own Interra Classic tourney title for the second straight year Thursday and Friday, beating league foe NorthWood 82-41 in the title game.

The 2017 edition of the Raiders finished 28-2 and won sectional and regional crowns.

"We're playing at a really high level right now," said Springer in a phone interview Saturday. "My confidence in this team is sky high. Their chemistry is phenomenal. This group of girls have played a lot of basketball together since they were in the third grade.

"The thing is that this team is very unselfish, averaging like 17 assists per game. They have a high basketball IQ and that enables us to do a lot of different things defensively and then also take advantage of matchups on offense because they are so smart, and they know each other so well."

Springer has done a phenomenal job in Middlebury. The hard-working mentor is 270-109 in his 16th year.

"Our players get to know our coaching staff from a young age through our youth program," noted Springer. "That enables us to build relationships with them. We're open and honest with them about how things are to be done in our program."

The Class 4A No. 12 Raiders have lost to Class 4A No. 9 Homestead 57-52 and Class 3A No. 10 Fairfield 49-46, two teams who are a combined 23-4. Northridge, which is ranked No. 8 statewide in the latest IBCA poll which ranks teams regardless of their class, is outscoring its foes 61-38 per game.

"If you would have told me at the end of last season that we would be 16-2 right now I would have said no way," admitted the candid Springer. "But our girls did a great job in the offseason. We have multiple sport athletes, and they were still in the gym working.

"We beat Ben Davis and Indian Creek (twice) in the summer, and we saw it all coming together. The girls began to believe how good we could be. They have 100 percent bought in. All of our kids, both on varsity and JV, have done a great job buying into their roles and the process we have in our program."

Ben Davis is 11-5 and No. 13 in 4A, while Indian Creek is 16-0 and No. 3 in 3A.

The Raiders picked up an impressive home win over possible sectional foe Penn 63-51 on Dec. 20. Northridge finished its 19-6 season a year ago with a sectional loss to the Kingsmen.

Northridge boasts balance and teamwork as the keys to its success. Eva Fisher, one of just two seniors, leads the team at 16 points a game. She has gotten plenty of help from the likes of juniors Morgan Cross and Gaby Gates and senior Savannah Boerema. Cross averages right around 10 points and five rebounds, while Gates and Boerema both score 8 points a contest.

Fisher scored 24 points in the win over Penn two weeks ago. Cross had 16 points in the title game win over NorthWood Friday as four players totaled double figures for the Raiders.

"Eva is just an elite athlete," said Springer of his star, who had a program-record 37 points in a 71-32 win over Goshen last month. "She's probably the top athlete, girl or boy, in our school. This season, the game has slowed down for her. She's let the game come to her and showed her maturity. She had a great game in the win over Andrean (in the Interra Classic) with six assists, five rebounds, two steals and six points. She was a facilitator. She didn't force things. I was really hard on her the last two years, but she's done a great job this season for us."

"We have a lot of different players who can score. We're not very big with everyone like 5-8, but these girls do not care who scores. They are truly selfless."

Northridge has a huge week with a game at Class 4A power Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday night and then hosting league foe Warsaw Saturday night. The Raiders and Tigers are each 3-0 in the NLC. Warsaw won the league title at 7-0 last season with Northridge second at 6-1.

The Raiders will play in a jam-packed Class 4A Concord Sectional. The field includes Penn, along with Warsaw and a strong Elkhart team. Penn has won five sectional titles in a row. The 2017 Northridge team beat Penn 48-39 in the sectional title tilt.

"Our sectional is so tough, probably the second best 4A sectional in the state," said Springer, who has had just three losing seasons in Middlebury. "In the last five years, we have not won a sectional game, but look at the teams we have lost to.

"The key for us is that we still have a lot of growth to do on the defensive end. I'm a defensive guy and our program is built off defense. That's how you win championships and defense will be our focus the next several weeks.

"This team is similiar to the 2017 team in that they know what it takes off the court to build a championship team.

"This group wants to leave a legacy."

Foster sets mark

Nevaeh Foster put herself in exclusive company last week.

The Marian senior star became the school's all-time leading scorer during a 55-42 loss to East Central in the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle. The All-Star hopeful now has 1,949 career points, passing former Marian star Demetrius Jackson. Jackson, who played at Notre Dame and was drafted by the Celtics, scored 1,934 points at Marian.

Foster is averaging 26 points a game for the Class 3A No. 7 Knights, who are 12-4 after losses to Bedford North Lawrence 59-28 and East Central at New Castle. She has signed to play at Western Kentucky next year.

Foster, who scored 35 points in the two games at New Castle and was named to the all-tourney team, is closing in on another impressive milestone. Only two high school players, girls or boys, from St. Joe County have ever scored 2,000 points. Former Washington star Skylar Diggins-Smith had 2,790 points and Washington grad Mila Reynolds finished with 2,099.

Diggins-Smith is now with Phoenix of the WNBA, while Reynolds is a freshman at Maryland. Diggins-Smith was Miss Basketball and Reynolds was an Indiana All-Star in 2022. Both led their teams to state championships.

Penn looking good

The Penn girls basketball team picked up an impressive win last week.

The Kingsmen beat Class 4A No. 10 Valparaiso 56-36 at home on Dec. 27. The loss was the first of the season for the Vikings, now 14-1.

Sophomore Jessa Troy had 20 points, including hitting six treys, to pace Penn. Troy then had 25 points last Thursday, including 10 in the final quarter, as Penn held off Carmel 50-43 at home. The Kingsmen hit 11-of-13 free throws in the final frame of the win.

Penn, now 10-5, also got big performances from the trio of Lauren Walsh, Peyton Brooks and Julia Economou in the pair of victories.

Panthers pick up title

Another tournament.

Another three convincing wins for Washington.

The Class 4A top-ranked Panthers earned three wins Thursday and Friday to claim the Warsaw Tournament championship.

Washington, ranked nationally, beat Winchester 81-38 and Columbia City 67-50 Thursday and then topped the host Tigers 70-49 in the title game Friday night.

Senior Rashunda Jones was brilliant in all three games to earn Tourney MVP honors. The Purdue-bound guard scored 61 points in the tourney. She also moved into fourth place all time in program history in career assists by moving her total to 375.

Senior Amiyah Reynolds and sophomore Monique Mitchell were each named to the all-tourney team for the Panthers, who sit at 17-0.

State tourney draw approaching

The regular season on the girl's hardwood side is quickly coming to a close.

The pairings for the state tournament will be held by the IHSAA on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Sectional play is set for Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 with regionals Feb. 11, semistates Feb. 18 and the State Finals Feb. 25.

Area sectional hosts include Plymouth and Concord in 4A, Marian, Bremen and Fairfield in 3A, North Judson in 2A and Culver and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in 1A.

The girl's tourney will have a different look this season as regionals will be just a one-game format with semistates boasting four teams with two semifinals and then a championship game, a change from the past setup.

Conference standings

Northern Indiana Conference (through Saturday games)

Washington 17-0 (8-0), Marian 12-4 (7-1), Elkhart 10-6 (5-2), Penn 10-5 (4-2), Adams 8-8 (5-3), Bremen 5-8 (5-3), Glenn 7-8 (4-4), New Prairie 9-6 (3-5), Saint Joseph 3-14 (3-5), Jimtown 5-10 (2-6), Clay 2-12 (0-7), Riley 2-13 (0-8).

Northern Lakes Conference (through Saturday games)

Northridge 16-2 (3-0), Warsaw 12-4 (3-0), Mishawaka 10-5 (1-1), NorthWood 10-6 (2-2), Wawasee 7-9 (0-2), Goshen 9-6 (1-2), Plymouth 4-10 (1-2), Concord 4-12 (0-4).

Other area teams: Fairfield 12-2 (5-0 NECC), South Central 12-3, LaVille 10-4 (2-1 HNAC), Triton 9-6 (0-4 HNAC), Michigan City Marquette Catholic 8-6, Michigan City 5-9 (1-3 DAC), LaPorte 0-16 (0-4 DAC).