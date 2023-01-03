Read full article on original website
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
abc57.com
Victim of South Bend house fire says smoke detectors were faulty
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An early morning fire on the southside of South Bend leaves one in critical condition and a home destroyed. It happened on Addison Street Thursday morning at around 5:30. “All I could hear was my house crumbling,” recalls Taylor Jennings, a victim of the house fire....
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
22 WSBT
Breaking: St. Joseph County officer accused of drunk driving resigns
Coty Hoffman was arrested on Nov. 27th after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. According to the probable cause affidavit, residents on Hickory Road say they heard a loud crash. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty. Coty Hoffman was charged with two counts, one for operating a vehicle...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning crash
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that left one dead, and another injured. Police were called out to County Road 500 East, south of County Road 650 North, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north...
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car. At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.
95.3 MNC
Accused killer in 6-year-old girl’s molestation, death set for bench trial later this month
The 15-year-old charged with killing and molesting a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle will go to trial later this month. Anthony Hutchens is accused in the death of Grace Ross in March 2021 in the woods behind an apartment complex. He has been held at a detention center in Kokomo...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
abc57.com
Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
Woman faces Reckless Homicide charges for running over toddler in Indiana
Charges are being filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a car in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30 was arrested on reckless homicide.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
Body found in Cass County field is identified
The Cass County Sheriff says a deceased body was found in a southwest Michigan field on Thursday in the early afternoon.
abc57.com
24/7 mental health crisis center in South Bend, Chief of Police and mother of Dante Kittrell speak out
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A $2.6 million funding agreement between the city of South Bend and Oaklawn will allow them to invest in the Memorial Epworth Center and establish a 24/7 mental health crisis center. The crisis center is a solution to a problem that local officers, faith leaders, and...
22 WSBT
Police look for answers after body found in Cass County
Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
