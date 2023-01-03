Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Markets where crypto usage is highly likely to explode in 2023
Despite the current crypto winter more and more people would want to link their businesses to cryptocurrencies. Online casinos are now accepting crypto deposits and withdrawals. There are also various companies that have ventured into creating infrastructure for the crypto industry. In 2021, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant growth, which...
coinjournal.net
Creating centralised products defeats the purpose of using blockchain, says MyEtherWallet’s CEO
MyEtherWallet’s CEO believes that blockchain technology should be used to buid decentralised products. The CEO added that MyEtherWallet remains a decentralised wallet because that is the best way to use blockchain technology. He added that MyEtherWallet doesn’t have plans to do an airdrop yet. Decentralisation is how blockchain...
coinjournal.net
The rise and fall of Internet Computer: How ICP imploded
Internet Computer is a major blockchain project valued at over $1 billion. ICP’s token has slumped by over 95% from its all-time high. Its ecosystem is a bit weak to justify a billion-dollar valuation. Internet Computer has had a spectacular fall from grace in less than two years. ICP,...
coinjournal.net
Is Huobi safe? Why customers should be withdrawing funds
Crypto exchange Huobi is reportedly laying off 20% of its workforce and has requested employees take their salaries in stablecoins. Internal communication has reportedly been suspended in order to quell discontent. Customers are pulling their funds from the exchange, while volume is down 23%. Its native token has fallen 10%....
coinjournal.net
Bonk price has soared: prepare for a major dive
Bonk has captured the attention of most traders and investors. History suggests that Bonk price will implode soon. Tokens like Tamadoge, Saudi Shiba Inu, and Dogelon have been forgotten. Bonk price has made headlines in 2023 as it became one of the best-performing tokens in the world. The token’s price...
coinjournal.net
XRP price stalls as Ripple CEO remains “cautiously” optimistic about 2023
The price has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades around $0.33, a level it started for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the price zone for the past three weeks. Bulls recovered quickly as the price slid to $0.30 on January 2. But still, the upside remains limited. What holds for XRP this year?
coinjournal.net
Creating the ideal trading desk setup: 5 steps
Comfortability is essential in managing and growing your portfolio. A good trading desk setup helps to counter the stress of training and increase the chances of success. Here are some essential requirements for creating the perfect trading desk setup. Day traders typically work from home, but the task of day...
coinjournal.net
Crypto price predictions: Tron (TRX), Huobi Token (HT), VIDT
Cryptocurrencies remained on edge in the first week of 2023. The hawkish Fed minutes led to more concerns about the industry. Tron, VIDT, and Huobi Token will likely dive during the weekend. Cryptocurrency prices remained on edge in the first week of the year. Bitcoin remained in a consolidation phase...
Comments / 0