The price has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades around $0.33, a level it started for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the price zone for the past three weeks. Bulls recovered quickly as the price slid to $0.30 on January 2. But still, the upside remains limited. What holds for XRP this year?

1 DAY AGO