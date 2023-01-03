Read full article on original website
City of Tampa moving closer to Downtown Riverwalk expansion
Last spring, the US Department of Transportation approved a $24 million grant to expand the Riverwalk and link it to more neighborhoods west of Hillsborough River.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
click orlando
2 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Davenport, Polk deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday night north of Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash at 9:03 p.m., reported on U.S. 17-92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard. A Facebook post made...
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Business owner says city's water project is destroying his livelihood
Moving to Tampa from California, when Derrick and Sierra Iglesia saw Old Seminole Heights for the first time, they were mesmerized.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District
Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
Coworking space COhatch is coming to downtown Lakeland
Lakeland's startup + small business scene is growing, so COhatch is expanding to downtown Lakeland at 211 E. Main St.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is warning drivers to stop speeding on I-4
I can’t wait for these 100 mile an hour drivers to land in jail. It is very frightening to drive on I4 with people speeding and weaving in and out of cars. If you drive the speed limit you feel like you are crawling and will get hit any moment. It’s terrible!
Bay News 9
Lakeland commissioners concerned over converting former church into bar and event space
LAKELAND, Fla. — Some city commissioners in Lakeland are concerned about a former church that owners are planning on converting into a bar and events space. When we first met Kara Simm, she saw the inside of this abandoned church with quite the creative lens. “Just very European,” she...
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
fox13news.com
‘Call your bondsman’: Polk Sheriff warns I-4 drivers to stop speeding as crackdown continues on highway
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - For the last year, Polk County deputies have been cracking down on speeders on I-4. The sheriff's office's traffic data shows that among the speeders they clocked, nearly 300 were spotted doing triple digit speeds. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was firm Friday, saying if you're...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
Comments / 3