Buffalo, NY

Fans raise more than $5M for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

BUFFALO (WPRI) — The NFL community was rocked after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old is currently in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first quarter.

When the game was officially postponed, a GoFundMe for his charity “Chasing M’s” was circulating through social media.

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

The online toy drive fundraiser was started by Hamlin in 2020 and had the original goal of raising $2,500. Since his collapse, fans have raised more than $5 million as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser,” GoFundMe tweeted Monday night.

Players and fans have taken to social media to share their prayers for Hamlin.

You can donate to his charity here .

