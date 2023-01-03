With New Year's resolutions set, gyms are an important part of Floridians’ lifestyles

With the holidays upon us, local gym-goers will likely see an uptick in crowds as we head into what is known as “peak season” for fitness facilities.

December and January are the most popular months of the year to sign up for a gym membership, said Justin Fleming, chief growth officer for Taymax Group, which is the Planet Fitness franchisee that owns and operates Planet Fitness gyms in the Greater Jacksonville area.

“With New Year’s resolutions, fitness becomes a focus for much of the population,” Fleming said. “That’s very consistent with what you see across most of our gyms. Our teams are planning and preparing for that outside demand [for the] 2023 peak season.”

Taymax owns and operates clubs in seven states in the U.S. and two provinces in Canada for a total of 120 Planet Fitness locations.

For the purposes of regionalizing, the Greater Jacksonville area encompasses 14 Planet Fitness locations — with a 15th planned to open in the Highland Square shopping center on the Northside of Jacksonville by the end of the year. Plans are also in the works to open another new club in the Orange Park area in the first half of 2023;

This area also includes two clubs in Palm Coast, one in Lake City, one in Palatka and a few locations in Georgia.

“We have a sizable presence in the Jacksonville market,” Fleming said, “[and] we continue to grow throughout the year.”

Google Trends data from the last 12 months shows search terms frequently used by gym-goers and associated with fitness come from Florida above 45 other states, according to a Fitness Volt report. Only those in New Jersey, California, Hawaii and Arizona search for these terms more than Floridians.

Despite this apparent interest in gyms, fewer than one in four U.S. adults get enough exercise, according to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August.

The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics reported only 24.2% of adults met the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities in 2020.

The guidelines suggest adults get 150 to 300 minutes of moderately intense physical activity, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, and two days of strengthening activity each week.

Since the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic have started to fade, Fleming said he has seen “an uptick in membership as people focus on those aspects of physical fitness and the way physical activity plays an important role in reducing obesity and heart disease [and] the mental benefits.”

Across the locations in the Greater Jacksonville area, Planet Fitness employs about 250 employees. Each new location is decided on a “community-by-community and location-by-location basis,” with factors like population density, existing vehicle traffic and demand playing a role, Fleming said.

“We’re always typically focused on the community and provide a workout and environment where everyone is respected and accepted,” he said. “In terms of success, it’s really just the experience we’re bringing to our members and the growth.”