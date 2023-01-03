ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

The Polar Plunge tradition: A dip for the hardy — or foolhardy

By Scott Butler, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywqz4_0k1gS1tr00

It’s the New Year, and that means thousands of people across the world took the plunge — the annual Polar Plunge that is typically planned for the first morning of Jan. 1.

On an ideal day for sleeping in, nursing a hangover or dismantling the Christmas tree, the ambitiously hardy — or some say foolhardy — instead take a communal dip into the frigid ocean.

From 2019: Polar plunges in Jacksonville Beach, around the world

In the United States, the oldest-documented New Year's Day polar plunge took place in 1904 when the L Street Brownies swim club in South Boston took the first icy-cold endeavor together into Dorchester Bay.

Many over the years also have been organized by law enforcement officers and others as a benefit for Special Olympics.

New Year's leap of faith: 600 make daring dash into 50-degree water in 2011 WaveMasters Polar Plunge

Locally the Polar Plunge tradition started in 1990 when a dozen WaveMasters club members and their families gathered on New Year’s morning in Jacksonville Beach to venture into the numbing Atlantic Ocean.

"It was just as a spoof, I guess you could say, on the real polar plunges," Barry Durden of WaveMasters said about the original event in a 1998 Times-Union story. “… It's grown and grown, and become sort of a tradition in the Jacksonville Beach area.”

Carrying on tradition: 400 brave the chilly (for Florida) morning to go into the ocean New Year's Day 2009

Now plungers come out in Santa hats or in tutus, bloomers, superhero capes and other fun costumes as well as swimsuits.

On the first day of 2010, Times-Union reporter Paul Pinkham put it this way: “It was gray, cold and rainy — just the sort of meteorological nastiness that made Leigon Moore's first Polar Plunge a memorable one Friday morning. ‘I can't feel my face! That was awesome!’ the Atlantic Beach 14-year-old exclaimed after darting in and out of the ocean with about 400 other brave swimmers.”

New Year's 2013: More than 600 take Polar Plunge at Jacksonville Beach

That year, Durden said plungers came from as far as Australia and ranged in age from 2 to 91-year-old Louise Sorensen, who took the chilly dip in her wheelchair.

Five years later TU reporter Dana Treen would write that Robby and Teri Finklea sealed their first Polar Plunge with a New Year's Day kiss.

"'We just got a house in Atlantic Beach yesterday,' Robby Finklea said after he and his bride of six months scrambled from the Atlantic Ocean after their dip and a smooch in the waves."

The water was 59 degrees that day and a 6-mph wind enhanced the chill.

"It was freezing," Teri Finklea said.

New Year's 2016: Polar Plunge was fun, even if not polar-like

For Fran Read, a 63-year-old veteran plunger at the time, it was always something special.

"I can sleep in any day of the year," she said. "I can only do this one day."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Ghosts on the Beach

These days, going to the beach this time of year for many involves fossilized shark tooth hunting and little else. Whenever I walk on the beach I am amazed at all of the people walking along slowly, watching their own steps, seeking these tiny marvels of nature. Many different shark tooth finding strategies are in place. Some carry shark tooth “pick up devices” to lift their possible finds up to eye level without stooping. Some people find one spot to focus on, and dig holes there. And at least one enterprising collector I watched was crawling down the beach on his hands and knees, with knee pads and heavy gloves to protect his joints. “You look like an ape-man walking on his knuckles,” I told him, and he laughed in response. But he did look like that! Whatever it takes to find some tiny object with no tangible value is the mantra here now.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD Rescues stranded manatee just before dark last night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted in a rather unusual rescue down in some mudbanks last night!. JFRD says that a lone manatee got caught during low tide and got stuck in the mud banks along the St. John’s River by Metro Park. JFRD says, “not your everyday rescue, but happy to be able assist in this rescue which took a few hours & finished just before dark.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Kingsland, GA for Sale

The 82 room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Kingsland is located just off I-95 and less than five miles from the Georgia/Florida state line, making the hotel ideal for visitors to either state. The property is only 20 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport, and 30 minutes north of Jacksonville, FL and Amelia Island, FL.
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Southern Rock mourns the man who saved Hell House’s legacy

GREEN COVE SPRINGS — Adam Hartle planned to put a historic marker on the only empty lot in Edgewater Landing where the legendary Hell House once stood. Hartle bought the lot two years ago to preserve Southern Rock's history and the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The marker’s been purchased,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy