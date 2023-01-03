Find motivation at the gym in the new year | Mark Ryan

A couple of old-timers who visit the gym three or four times a week have a peculiar way of motivating each other.

“I see you got your jogging in,” said Senior Citizen No. 1 while taking a break from shoulder presses. “I believe those might be the slowest laps ever by a human being on that track.”

Senior Citizen No. 2 laughed, then said: “What do you have the pin set at on that machine – 10 pounds? Are you sure you can handle all that? Don’t give yourself a hernia.

The trash-talking men share the same opinion regarding the importance of exercise, but they favor different approaches. One mostly runs. The other mostly lifts weights. Neither will participate in the next Senior Olympics, but they are – contrary to the sarcasm – in very good physical condition.

The fitness experts tell us that both approaches are helpful in maintaining or improving muscle mass.

Age-related muscle loss – or sarcopenia – is a normal development with aging. After age 30, one loses as much as 3- to 5-percent of muscle mass per decade. Men will lose about 30 percent of their muscle mass during their lifetimes.

A balanced diet can slow muscle loss. So can some supplements such as vitamin D, creatine, and omega-3 fatty acids. (Before taking any supplements, consult with your doctor.) But the most effective way to reverse sarcopenia is exercise.

For Dr. Roger Fielding, a National Institute on Aging-supported scientist, the best fitness recipe is a balanced regimen that combines aerobic exercise (running, cycling, walking) with a form of resistance training (weight lifting, calisthenics like squats, pushups, sit-ups). He’d likely recommend the old gym regulars consolidate their workouts – Senior Citizen No. 1 jogging a few laps between machine stops, Senior Citizen No. 2 taking a break from the track to work with the weight machines.

Dr. Fielding isn’t the only fitness guru believing it is good strategy to combine aerobic exercise and resistance training – but the experts pose a variety of different means to the same fitness goal. Some advocate for same-day strength training and running. Others prefer a staggered schedule with one or two “run” days mixed in with three or four resistance sessions on different days of the week.

When doing aerobic/resistance training on the same day, most endorse the weight training or other form of resistance exercise be done first, the thinking being that the sweaty cardio workout beforehand reduces the strength improvements from lifting. Then again, a recent study conducted by scientists from Sweden and Denmark concluded the opposite: running or riding before lifting weights can amplify the effects of lifting.

Whatever your personal fitness strategy, whatever the chosen exercise order, the consensus is that the best thing you can do is just get to the gym.

If you can’t get to the gym, a few 10-minute walking breaks throughout the day can help maintain muscle mass.

“No matter how slow you go, you are still lapping everybody on the couch,” mortgage-industry professional and fitness enthusiast Darren Nolander posts as the headline on his workplace wellness blog.

If you’re walking the halls at work on your break, and a smart-alecky colleague says, “I believe that’s the slowest I’ve ever seen a human co-worker of mine walk down that hall” – use the comment for motivation, don’t take offense.

Mark Ryan is a Tallahassee RN and a member of Premier Health and Fitness Center.