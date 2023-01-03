ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's 8 distilleries near Louisville that you may not know about

By Maggie Menderski, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago

Kentucky is known worldwide for its limestone water and the fine bourbon it helps produce, but the Bluegrass State has nearby neighbors doing interesting things in the spirit world too.

There are more than 40 distilleries to visit between the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, but let's step off the trail for a minute and turn our attention a smidge to the north.

Southern Indiana has a rising distillery culture.

There are at least eight distilleries in Southern Indiana within a two-hour drive of Louisville ― and three of those are even closer to Derby City than taking a quick jaunt down to Bardstown.

Here's a look at a few distilleries just across the river to add to your list.

Distillery 64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlWqB_0k1gRkNO00

800 E. Eighth St., New Albany, Indiana; distillery64.com , 502-536-7485

Distillery 64 began as a five-gallon plastic bucket and a still made from an old kitchen sink in Harrison County Indiana, and has since evolved into a chic, industrial space with a fine cocktail menu and bar bites.

The tasting room is tucked in an old W.P.A. warehouse in the Midtown area of New Albany. If you're a local, you may know it as "the old Robinson Nugent building."

The libations lineup includes gin and vodka as well something you won't find seemingly anywhere else — "Ryes and Shine." This unusual spirit is 20% rye and 80% sugar moonshine mash. The final product is equal parts spice, sweet and smoke.

More on bourbon: Gifts for bourbon lovers: Six of the best bourbons you can only buy in Kentucky

Donum Dei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiDdH_0k1gRkNO00

3211 Grant Line Road #3, New Albany, Indiana, donumdeibrewery.com , 812-590-2478

Donum Dei opened in 2015 as a brewery and then expanded in 2018 to become a "brewstillery." The company's name is Latin for “Gift of God,” which nods to the fact that for centuries beer was a life-sustaining product. The brewing process removed bacteria in the water and alcohol and hops preserved the beer.

In addition to the 7-10 craft beers they keep on tap, Donum Dei offers two whiskeys, a bourbon, gin, vodka and liquors. They sell their products almost exclusively out of their taproom. Their bourbon, the Alice Brown, is named after a female bootlegger who lived in Lanesville, Indiana, during prohibition. Before launching the product, the distillery actually tracked down her family and got their permission to use her name on their bourbon. Their Sutherland Rye whiskey was named for one of the owner's ancestor, who was a traveling preacher that distilled to make ends meet.

Their crew eagerly invites the public in for beer, cocktails and good conversation, and owners take a "sorry, not sorry" approach to not having TVs.

More: 'Bourbon world': How these women created the ultimate bourbon country tourism experience

Starlight Distillery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9Rwz_0k1gRkNO00

19816 Huber Road, Starlight, Indiana; huberwinery.com/starlight-distillery , 812-923-9463

Starlight Distillery located at Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyards was inspired by the family's ancestors who distilled fine brandies in the area in the early 1800s. Plans for the distillery began in the mid-90s, and Huber's released its first brandy in December 2004. Its portfolio has since expanded to include vodka, gin, rum, whiskey and yes, bourbon.

Starlight's Carl T. Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 58% corn, 27% rye and 15% malted barley. The spirit is distilled in Huber’s 80-gallon copper pot still from Germany and then transferred to 53-gallon charred, American White Oak barrels. Huber's gets its barrels from three different cooperage companies and uses four different barrel styles, which adds complexity to its signature blend.

Other Southern Indiana distilleries within two hours of Louisville

Features columnist Maggie Menderski writes about what makes Louisville, Southern Indiana and Kentucky unique, wonderful and occasionally, a little weird. If you've got something in your family, your town or even your closet that fits that description — she wants to hear from you. Say hello at mmenderski@courier-journal.com or 502-582-4053.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's 8 distilleries near Louisville that you may not know about

Comments / 0

 

