ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Chivalry, costumes and fun: The 2023 Renaissance Fair takes over Wickham Park

By Christina LaFortune, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 5 days ago

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

Knights, fairies, lords and ladies will mingle at the Brevard Renaissance Fair, held at Wickham Park in Melbourne from Jan. 7 through Feb. 5, 2023.

It's the eighth year for the Brevard Renaissance Fair, which attracts thousands of guests to Wickham Park every January. Weekend dates for 2023 are Jan. 7 and 8, 14 through 16, 21 and 22, 28 and 29 and Feb. 4-5.

Look for favorite RenFair acts in the country to perform at the Brevard event, including Noble Cause, a jousting group that has been featured on The Travel Channel and Animal Planet. The performers will thrill the crowd with their skills in lance passes, staged stunt combat, sword, staff, medieval weapons and horse stunts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrmTR_0k1gRibw00

Tearing down an old favorite: Demolition of old Dr. Joe's Intra-Coastal, shark mural begins in downtown Eau Gallie

Dining out: Looking for a great meal? Here are our 6 best-reviewed Brevard restaurants for 2022

Another returning favorite is Sirena - The Sirens. The musical trio performs original music that evokes mythical gods, shipwrecked lovers and the sirens of yore.

And if you're in a musical mood, make sure to check out the special Star Shanties concert on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. The group blends "Star Wars" and sea shanties to create songs like "Old Man Thrawn," "Running Down from Kessel" and "Hondo Ohnaka."

New this year are the Brothers Blackquill, also known as Johnathan and Quentin. The duo will draw from their bag of scrolls and, with suggestions from the audience, will create an improvised play on the spot.

Also making their first appearance at the Brevard fair is Cirque du Sewer, an act that incorporates trained rats and cats. The act received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent, but seeing it live adds a level of spontaneity not seen on television. Performing artist Melissa Arleth combines her skills with those of her rescue animals for a show that includes complicated obstacle courses, dancing and slack rope tricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ug362_0k1gRibw00

The fair features themed weekends throughout the event.

  • Pirate Weekend , Jan. 7-8, includes a “Talk Like a Pirate Contest” and the “Bustier Contest” to judge which comely wench best fills out her corset. Yarr!
  • Fantasy Weekend , Jan. 14-15, is when pretty much anything goes, Stormtroopers included. Guests are invited to dress up and compete in a cosplay contest to show off their hard work, or just have fun watching.
  • Viking Weekend , Jan 21-22, shows off the bravery and strength of the vikings.
  • Heroes of the Realm , Jan. 28-29, is a celebration of heroes living and fallen. During this weekend, those with a Service ID are admitted for a mere $15. Qualifying groups include first responders, vets, EMTS, hospital workers and active military and their immediate family members.
  • Celtic Weekend , Feb. 4-5, gives guests a chance to parade their well-turned calves at the “Bonnie Knees Kilt Contest.” Musical acts Cu Dubh and The Jackdaws will be featured.

More than 100 stage shows are slated daily throughout the duration and numerous artisans will offer their handcrafted wares. Food and drink will also be abundantly available in this mashup of history and fantasy. Gone are the brutality and harshness of the real times, allowing guests to focus on the uncomplicated joys of games, food and music. Historical accuracy never gets in the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21s0qm_0k1gRibw00

If you go

Brevard Renaissance Fair

When: Jan. 7-8, 14-16, 21-22, 28-29 and Feb. 4-5

Where: Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne

Tickets: Single day tickets are $22 online or $26 at the gate. Multi-day flex passes start at $42 online or $46 at the gate. "Royal Family" season ticket packages are available for $134 or $137 at the gate. Pets on leashes may be admitted for $10 a day or $32 for a season pass.

Info: 321-458-3515

On the web: brevardrenaissancefair.com

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Chivalry, costumes and fun: The 2023 Renaissance Fair takes over Wickham Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

These cool dogs and cats are up for adoption in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. To...
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023

Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
VERO BEACH, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
ORLANDO, FL
wqcs.org

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Collision with a Sedan in Sebastian Monday

Indian River County - Tuesday January 2, 2023: A Fort Pierce man died late Monday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a sedan. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that the crash occurred shortly after 5 pm Monday at the intersection of Barber Street and U.S. #1 in Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy