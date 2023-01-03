Chivalry, costumes and fun: The 2023 Renaissance Fair takes over Wickham Park

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

Knights, fairies, lords and ladies will mingle at the Brevard Renaissance Fair, held at Wickham Park in Melbourne from Jan. 7 through Feb. 5, 2023.

It's the eighth year for the Brevard Renaissance Fair, which attracts thousands of guests to Wickham Park every January. Weekend dates for 2023 are Jan. 7 and 8, 14 through 16, 21 and 22, 28 and 29 and Feb. 4-5.

Look for favorite RenFair acts in the country to perform at the Brevard event, including Noble Cause, a jousting group that has been featured on The Travel Channel and Animal Planet. The performers will thrill the crowd with their skills in lance passes, staged stunt combat, sword, staff, medieval weapons and horse stunts.

Another returning favorite is Sirena - The Sirens. The musical trio performs original music that evokes mythical gods, shipwrecked lovers and the sirens of yore.

And if you're in a musical mood, make sure to check out the special Star Shanties concert on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. The group blends "Star Wars" and sea shanties to create songs like "Old Man Thrawn," "Running Down from Kessel" and "Hondo Ohnaka."

New this year are the Brothers Blackquill, also known as Johnathan and Quentin. The duo will draw from their bag of scrolls and, with suggestions from the audience, will create an improvised play on the spot.

Also making their first appearance at the Brevard fair is Cirque du Sewer, an act that incorporates trained rats and cats. The act received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent, but seeing it live adds a level of spontaneity not seen on television. Performing artist Melissa Arleth combines her skills with those of her rescue animals for a show that includes complicated obstacle courses, dancing and slack rope tricks.

The fair features themed weekends throughout the event.

Pirate Weekend , Jan. 7-8, includes a “Talk Like a Pirate Contest” and the “Bustier Contest” to judge which comely wench best fills out her corset. Yarr!

, Jan. 7-8, includes a “Talk Like a Pirate Contest” and the “Bustier Contest” to judge which comely wench best fills out her corset. Yarr! Fantasy Weekend , Jan. 14-15, is when pretty much anything goes, Stormtroopers included. Guests are invited to dress up and compete in a cosplay contest to show off their hard work, or just have fun watching.

, Jan. 14-15, is when pretty much anything goes, Stormtroopers included. Guests are invited to dress up and compete in a cosplay contest to show off their hard work, or just have fun watching. Viking Weekend , Jan 21-22, shows off the bravery and strength of the vikings.

, Jan 21-22, shows off the bravery and strength of the vikings. Heroes of the Realm , Jan. 28-29, is a celebration of heroes living and fallen. During this weekend, those with a Service ID are admitted for a mere $15. Qualifying groups include first responders, vets, EMTS, hospital workers and active military and their immediate family members.

, Jan. 28-29, is a celebration of heroes living and fallen. During this weekend, those with a Service ID are admitted for a mere $15. Qualifying groups include first responders, vets, EMTS, hospital workers and active military and their immediate family members. Celtic Weekend , Feb. 4-5, gives guests a chance to parade their well-turned calves at the “Bonnie Knees Kilt Contest.” Musical acts Cu Dubh and The Jackdaws will be featured.

More than 100 stage shows are slated daily throughout the duration and numerous artisans will offer their handcrafted wares. Food and drink will also be abundantly available in this mashup of history and fantasy. Gone are the brutality and harshness of the real times, allowing guests to focus on the uncomplicated joys of games, food and music. Historical accuracy never gets in the way.

If you go

Brevard Renaissance Fair

When: Jan. 7-8, 14-16, 21-22, 28-29 and Feb. 4-5

Where: Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne

Tickets: Single day tickets are $22 online or $26 at the gate. Multi-day flex passes start at $42 online or $46 at the gate. "Royal Family" season ticket packages are available for $134 or $137 at the gate. Pets on leashes may be admitted for $10 a day or $32 for a season pass.

Info: 321-458-3515

On the web: brevardrenaissancefair.com

