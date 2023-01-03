ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York laws seek to crack down on COVID fraud. What you should know

By David Robinson, New York State Team
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6u0y_0k1gRdCJ00

New state laws aim to crack down on the historic wave of fraud that robbed New Yorkers of billions in pandemic aid and stole millions from countless people tangled in COVID-19 schemes.

The measures boost rewards for fraud whistleblowers and increase penalties for fraud committed during emergencies. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the laws approved by state lawmakers earlier this year.

Lawmakers' focus on reducing fraud comes as USA TODAY Network reported recently on the army of fraudsters who ripped off about $400 million in COVID-19 aid and unemployment benefits intended for New Yorkers.

"We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need," Hochul said in a statement. The new laws, she added, will "assist with recovery efforts while cracking down on bad actors and their deceitful attempts to turn a profit during emergencies."

How NY's fraud laws will change

Currently, a successful whistleblower in New York will receive between 15% and 30% of the proceeds recovered from fraud cases. That includes cases where private citizens file civil lawsuits on behalf of the government to help recover defrauded money.

Read the investigation: $400M of taxpayer money in NY COVID aid was stolen. That is just the tip of the iceberg

The new law allows courts to increase that whistleblower reward amount by up to 5% if the government intervenes, or 10% if it does not. The disclosure must also be about the use of government funds defrauded during a state of emergency, the legislation stated.

Another new law will impose higher monetary penalties on any partnership, corporation, company, trust or association, or individual who commits fraud during a declared state of emergency. The penalties will be not more than $15,000 for each violation, or three times the actual restitution needed − whichever is greater, the law states.

What NY lawmakers are doing about unemployment fraud

Meanwhile, COVID-related fraud is expected to drive heated debate during the upcoming state budget process, which begins in January and ends in April.

One reason is a scathing audit that slammed state Labor Department officials for failing to replace the long-troubled unemployment insurance system. The audit found the system contributed to an estimated $11 billion in unemployment payments lost to fraud amid the pandemic's first year.

COVID fraud: NY's COVID unemployment fraud topped $11B, partly due to system failures. What happened?

Some Republican lawmakers recently urged Hochul to include funding in the upcoming state budget to pay down the $7.8 billion in unemployment system debt accumulated by New York during the crisis. Business leaders have complained they have been shouldering costs related to the debt repayment linked to systemic failures.

"It is unfair and unreasonable to expect New York employers to pick up the tab for the state’s mistakes," state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said in a statement about the unemployment debt repayment.

Comments / 3

Related
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
96.1 The Breeze

Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State

Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
wdkx.com

Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect

Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
eastendbeacon.com

Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act

Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

NYC approves composting of human bodies.

Summary : New York becomes sixth state in the US to approve a human composting law. 63-year-old investor Howard Fischer has a dream for the day he passes away. He desires that his remains be put in a container, decomposed by bacteria and composted into nutrient-rich soil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again

A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul provides update on public health front

Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers this week on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “As we head into the new year, I urge everyone to...
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy