ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Signs emerge that major cities are passing the COVID peak after a bad December for China’s economy

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbL59_0k1gRbQr00

China’s economy slumped at a rapid pace in December as the country battled its worst-ever COVID outbreak. Yet signs that China’s major cities may be passing the peak of infections may mean the worst is over for the economy.

Subway traffic in major economic centers like Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen is recovering from lows in mid-December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That recovery could imply that people are feeling well enough to return to work. (Chinese officials have started to say that COVID-positive individuals who have mild or no symptoms could return to work so long as they take necessary personal precautions.)

“A more broad-based recovery could start with peak infection,” wrote Yu Xiangrong, chief China economist for Citigroup, in a note on Sunday.

Economic slump

China’s manufacturing and services activity shrank in December . The country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 47.0, down from 48.0 the month before (a number below 50 represents a contraction in activity).

Services shrank at an even faster rate , with the country’s official services PMI falling to 41.6 in December, down from 48.0 the month before. Services activity shrank at the steepest rate since February 2020, near the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Official government data now suggests that manufacturing and services activity has shrunk for three months in a row.

Local governments imposed snap lockdowns in October and November to suppress COVID outbreaks, disrupting business and manufacturing activity. Beijing then announced sweeping changes to the country’s pandemic response in early December, ending mass testing and weakening lockdown measures after widespread protests.

China’s COVID cases have exploded since then. Chinese data is spotty after the country rolled back testing requirements and stopped including asymptomatic cases in its case counts. Yet even official estimates put the daily case counts at tens of millions each day, with one health official suggesting on Dec. 23 that 37 million people were catching COVID each day.

China has reported only a handful of deaths since it ended its COVID-zero approach, yet funeral homes are reportedly seeing a spike in deaths among COVID patients.

Foreign governments are worried that an uncontrolled outbreak in China may lead to the rise of a more immune-evasive COVID variant.

Some countries are now requiring negative COVID test results from those traveling from China.

Past the peak?

Yet a COVID peak in China’s major economic centers could be the turning point for the country’s economy.

Manufacturing may also be starting to recover. Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou—one of the most important suppliers of Apple’s most advanced smartphones—is operating at 90% capacity , according to local newspaper Henan Daily. The factory has also returned to its normal staffing level of 200,000 workers.

Apple warned in November that shipments of the most recent iPhone might be delayed owing to COVID disruptions at Foxconn’s plant.

In late November, workers violently clashed with security personnel over frustration with COVID controls and fears of getting infected. (Foxconn has since rolled back many of its controls.) Both Apple and Foxconn are reportedly planning to manufacture some products in neighboring Vietnam.

Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a more modest tone in his New Year’s message over the weekend, while noting the challenges of the country’s COVID pivot. “It has not been an easy journey for anyone,” Xi said, while also sharing that “the light of hope is right in front of us.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
People who skipped their COVID vaccine are at higher risk of traffic incidents
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chapelle fans 'was a first for me in real life' suggesting he's aware of building backlash
Gen Z and young millennials have found a new way to afford luxury handbags and watches—living with mom and dad
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
The US Sun

China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Fortune

Fortune

264K+
Followers
11K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy