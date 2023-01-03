Community Roundup: Christmas tree recycling begins in Ottawa, Sandusky counties

FREMONT - As the holiday season comes to a close and Christmas trees are being taken down, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District has gathered information on how to dispose of live Christmas trees in each community. Trees must be free of all decorations and tinsel. For further information, contact local community officials.

In Ottawa County, the following locations are recycling trees:

City of Port Clinton, 419-734-5522. Trees will be collected by Republic Services at the curb in the city starting Dec. 26.

Village of Marblehead, 419-798-9229. Trees will be picked up at the curb through the month of January.

Village of Oak Harbor, 419-898-1823. Place trees at the curb for pickup through the month of January.

Catawba Island Township, 419-797-4131. Trees will be collected roadside through the month of January.

Danbury Township, 419-734-4091. Trees may be dropped off at the designated area behind the township hall, 5972 E. Port Clinton Road, through the end of January.

Erie Township, 419-635-2010. Trees may be dropped off at the old LaCarne School during the month of Januaryduring daylight hours.

Portage Township, 419-732-3543. Trees will be collected at the curb or road’s edge until Jan. 31.

Salem Township, 419-898-4494. Trees will be accepted at the Salem Township Union Cemetery through the month of January.

In Sandusky County, tree recycling includes:

City of Bellevue, 419-484-7503. Trees will be accepted at the curb Jan. 2 through Jan. 15, weather permitting.

City of Clyde, 419-547-7419. Trees will be accepted at the curb after Christmas Day and throughout the first two weeks in January, weather permitting.

City of Fremont, 419-332-5286. The city will not be picking up Christmas trees at the curbside, but two drop-off sites will be provided. Now through Jan. 31, Christmas trees will be accepted during daylight hours at marked areas in Birchard Park, Washington Street, at the basketball courts; and East Side Park, Maple Shelter House.

Village of Gibsonburg, 419-637-2634. Trees will be collected at the curb the first two weeks in January.

Village of Lindsey, 419-665-2311. Trees will be accepted at the compost area for the Village of Lindsey residents only. Trees will be picked up at the curb periodically.

Village of Woodville, 419-849-3031. Trees will be collected at the vegetation site for village residents only. Trees will be picked up periodically from the curb through Jan. 15. Trees will not be accepted if in a plastic bag.

Ballville Township, 419-332-7830. Christmas trees will be accepted at Conner Park, 2220 Tiffin Road, Fremont. Trees may be unloaded onto a trailer at Conner Park.

Jackson Township, 419-355-6050. Christmas trees will be accepted at the Jackson Township House, 1364 S. Ohio 590, Fremont.

Sandusky Township, 419-332-3810. Trees will be accepted at the Sandusky Township Road Shop, 2207 Oak HarborRoad, Fremont. Drop off trees near the brush pile at your convenience.

Chamber has special member night at Winter Wonderland

FREMONT - On Dec. 19, the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce had its third annual Chamber Night at the Sandusky County Fairground’s Winter Wonderland lights display.

The event was free to Sandusky County Chamber members and their employees. The chamber team greeted each car; passed out treats from Coco Beans Candy and from Cupcakes and More; and collected items for the Sandusky County Food Pantry.

The Sandusky County Fairgrounds Winter Wonderland was a drive-thru Christmas lights show, featuring displays from local businesses, at the fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Ave. Its season ended Dec. 22.

Port Clinton High School has 21st annual Holiday Breakfast with the Arts

PORT CLINTON - More than 150 local residents attended the Port Clinton High School Holiday Breakfast with the Arts on Dec 20. Residents of the Port Clinton City School District, age 60 and older enjoyed a breakfast followed by special performances of the PCHS band, choirs and orchestra.

The event showcases PCHS's talented students and was a way to give back to the local community. Port Clinton School District music programs have been nationally recognized as a BEST Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Guests were welcomed by Patrick Adkins, superintendent of Schools, and Gary Steyer, PCHS principal. Following the breakfast meal prepared by the Pam Bacon and the PCHS food service staff, guests were entertained by the Port Clinton High School Choirs under the direction of Bruno Bush.

The orchestra, under the direction of Adam Murray, also performed as well as the concert band directed by Sean DeLong and Assistant Director Jennifer Barringer. In addition, student artwork was on display, presented by PCHS Art Teacher Gwen Harkelroad. More pictures and video highlight of the event are posted at www.pccsd.net or facebook.com/portclintonschools.

Students from Port Clinton High School organizations such as Leadership Council and National Honor Society helped to host the event.