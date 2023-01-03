ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Hail to the chief: Former prez is namesake of Bridge Park's Roosevelt Room

By Gary Seman Jr., The Columbus Dispatch
Not quite a swanky lounge and far from a neighborhood watering hole, the Roosevelt Room is hoping to appeal to revelers looking for a comfortable spot to grab a drink and watch some sports.

Part of the Cincinnati-based Four Entertainment Group, which also owns Beeline in Easton Town Center, Roosevelt Room is located at 6544 Longshore Loop in Dublin's Bridge Park.

It pays homage to former President Teddy Roosevelt, a noted outdoorsman, soldier and historian.

Bob Deck, one of the partners of 4EG, called Roosevelt Room a "high-energy bar," a place that's comfortable, attractively decorated and has personality to spare - much like the 26th president of the United States.

"He's got a lot of history behind him," Deck said.

The name also refers to a conference area in the West Wing of the White House that Roosevelt helped design.

There's even a slight Ohio connection - Cincinnati's own William Howard Taft, also a former president, served as vice president under Roosevelt.

Deck said a Teddy Roosevelt look-alike will make regular appearances.

Several of the hand-crafted cocktails are named in honor of Roosevelt, including "Speak Softly," "Big Stick," "Rough Rider," and "Red, White & Bull."

The signature drinks are moderately priced, costing between $10 and $14.

In addition to mixed drinks, there are eight draft beers, more by the bottle, wines, some available on tap, and an expansive selection of bourbon and tequila.

No food service is offered but customers can bring in meals from other locations, Deck said.

The 2,500-square-foot interior is highlighted by scalloped wood paneling and high-gloss emerald green tiles lit by color-changing LED lighting.

The seating offers bench booths and tufted leather "cowboy" chairs.

When warmer weather returns in a few months, the Roosevelt Room will open up the retractable windows and a three-season, wrap-around patio.

The Dublin location is a follow-up to the original bar in Liberty Township, north of Cincinnati. While they share some design elements they have individual characteristics.

"We start with one or two things we like," said Ben Klopp, also a partner in 4EG, which operates mostly bar concepts in Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, Chicago and Columbus. One of its food concepts, Mac Shack, is planned for Athens.

The bar is cattycorner to Pins Mechanical Co. and a stone's throw from Vaso, a rooftop ultra lounge located in the AC Hotel by Marriott Columbus Dublin.

Roosevelt has its own niche, a place for conversation at happy hour and beyond, with the mood - and music - getting livelier around 9 p.m., Deck said.

He stressed, however: "We are not a nightclub."

Deck said he believes Roosevelt Room is a good fit for Bridge Park.

"It has a good mix of retail, food and bev, and residential," he said. "It looks like there's a lot more to come."

The bar is open from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 2:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 614-602-5585.

Sushi, hibachi and more

In other news from Bridge Park, Song Lan is now open in the former Hen Quarter storefront.

The independent restaurant is located at 8826 Riverside Drive, across from Urban Meyer's Pint House.

Song Lan specializes in sushi, hibachi (done in the kitchen), udon soup and tempura entrees. A full slate of hot and cold appetizers also is available.

The interior features a full bar, sushi bar, extensive wine list, common dining area and two private-dining spaces.

