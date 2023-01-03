Today is: Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

Chocolate-covered cherries are celebrated today. They also are known as cherry cordials; today a cordial is a confection in which a fruit filling is inside a chocolate shell. Cordial contains the word "cor," which is Latin for heart, and they originally could be a food or drink. Until the 1400s cordials were used medicinally, particularly for settling the stomach; they were also used as aphrodisiacs.

Originally made with the liqueur, today the cordials or chocolate-covered cherries are commonly made with a sugar syrup flavored with cherries instead. The most popular chocolate-covered cherry brands are Cella's, Queen Anne's, and Brach's.

Source: Checkiday.com