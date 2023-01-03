ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Messenger

Today is: Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGMnX_0k1gRPn100

Chocolate-covered cherries are celebrated today. They also are known as cherry cordials; today a cordial is a confection in which a fruit filling is inside a chocolate shell. Cordial contains the word "cor," which is Latin for heart, and they originally could be a food or drink. Until the 1400s cordials were used medicinally, particularly for settling the stomach; they were also used as aphrodisiacs.

Originally made with the liqueur, today the cordials or chocolate-covered cherries are commonly made with a sugar syrup flavored with cherries instead. The most popular chocolate-covered cherry brands are Cella's, Queen Anne's, and Brach's.

Source: Checkiday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies

If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy