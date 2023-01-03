ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostbitten 4: Loggerhead Marinelife Center helps Virginia turtles recover from cold-stun

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
JUNO BEACH ― Just a few months ago, Loggerhead Marinelife Center received its first patients after a recent struggle against water-quality issues.

Now the turtle hospital and research institute has no shortage of patients and even is welcoming frostbitten turtles injured from the recent winter storm that ravaged much of the nation.

In a collaborative effort with the Virginia Aquarium and the rescue nonprofit Turtles Fly Too, four turtle patients were flown to Palm Beach County to receive care from Loggerhead’s veterinary team on Dec. 21.

The center temporarily lost its permits to care for ailing turtles because of water quality problems and couldn't take patients for five months. Those issues arose immediately after a $26 million renovation of the center, just south of the Juno Beach Pier along U.S. 1.

Dr. Heather Barron, Loggerhead's chief science officer and head veterinarian, said the recent expansion of the center allowed them to help the Virginia Aquarium in providing extended care for the turtles.

Barron and her team are treating patients Mylo, Sterno, Mini and Rhombo for cold-stun, or frostbite, and possible cases of pneumonia. Cold-stun can happen when a turtle's body reaches the hypothermic level ― where it loses heat faster than it can produce it ― after swimming in water below 50 degrees, like those recently experienced off Virginia's coast.

This makes the turtle lethargic and more vulnerable to drowning and predators.

On the same day that it welcomed the four newest patients, Loggerhead released two rehabilitated turtles in the original locations in which they were found. Patients Romeo and Squirtle were successfully returned to the waters off Jensen Beach.

The emergency care and returns to the wild are major steps back toward normal operations for the hospital team at Loggerhead, which opened in 1983 and has become a voice for the ocean ecosystem in South Florida. Its team usually treats almost 100 sea turtles and about 1,000 hatchlings every year along the shores of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The center has seen a year of turmoil

The center's water quality problems ― namely, the balance of saltwater and freshwater in its tanks ― became apparent in April and led to the loss of crucial permits from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It also led to at least 20 staff members resigning because of concerns about the animal patients and in protest of former chief executive Kyle Van Houtan's management of the facility. Van Houtan resigned in May.

The center's hiring of Barron, who was the medical and research director and head veterinarian for the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island, was a crucial step to getting clearance from the state to rehabilitate sea turtles again.

She arrived at the center around the same time as Andy Dehart, the center's new chief executive.

The center began taking in turtle patients again in September and restored Coral, a green turtle found injured near Fort Pierce, to health this fall.

It's not yet clear whether Mylo, Sterno, Mini and Rhombo will be released into local or Virginia waters once they've been rehabilitated. Florida and Virginia environmental officials will confer with Loggerhead's veterinarians about what's best. Most sea turtles migrate south for the winter.

Visitors to the center can meet the four patients from Virginia between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Lianna Norman covers Northern Palm Beach County for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

