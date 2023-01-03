Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: MTV Cuts Episodes To One Hour In Season 15
EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race is going back to airing 60-minute episodes following the MTV show’s “supersized” two-episode premiere on January 6 at 8 p.m. Episodes of the hit reality competition series were 90 minutes from Season 10 to Season 14. The news follows the announcement of MTV’s newest series The Real Friends of WeHo premiering on January 20 at 9 p.m. following RuPaul’s Drag Race. The reason for the shortened episodes is to lean into the opportunity to build a destination night by using the existing hit franchise to launch a new series like The Real Friends of WeHo, sources close...
KIRO 7 Seattle
'RuPaul's Drag Race' cast push back against hate, threats
NEW YORK — (AP) — As the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race" celebrated the new season, they credited the show's creator with popularizing drag and expressed concern about the protests and threats to the performance style at the heart of the long-running series. “RuPaul really brought drag into...
RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: TikTok Twins Fight to Prove Themselves in Season 15 Premiere — Watch
Friday’s Season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race was a perfect concoction of Sugar and Spice and everything not-so-nice. I’m referring (clumsily) to the TikTok-famous twins who sashayed into the Werk Room with matching targets on their backs — and their fellow queens wasted no time taking aim. “When the twins walked in, I gagged,” Mistress Isabelle Brooks said in a confessional. “I think they’re very annoying.” Meanwhile, Jax took one look at the viral duo and said, “So… first week’s going to be a double elimination?” And as Salina EsTitties put it: the twins are “a lot.” Needless to say, the haters’...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'
The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. "People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer...
Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs
It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gets Roasted In New Trailer For Jonah Hill & Lauren London’s ‘You People’
Drake has made an indirect appearance in the new Netflix movie You People, starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, thanks to a line playing on his reputation. In a new trailer for the film released on Thursday (January 5), Hill and comedian Sam Jay are seen discussing Hill’s character Ezra’s love life ahead of his chance encounter with Amira, played by London.
Drag queen show starring people with Down Syndrome shocks internet: 'What's the target audience?'
Twitter users were appalled at a mini-documentary from Mashable detailing the lives of people with Down syndrome as they aspired to be drag performers.
American Pickers ratings drop to under 1million viewers for season premiere after Mike Wolfe teases Frank Fritz’s return
AMERICAN Pickers ratings have dropped to under 1million viewers for the long-awaited season 24 premiere after Mike Wolfe teased fired co-star Frank Fritz’s return. American Pickers returned on Wednesday, January 4 after being off the air since September. The premiere episode featured Mike, 58, and his brother, Robbie, in...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album With a Summer-Themed Trailer
Miley Cyrus fans have something special to look forward to this year: a new album! During "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31, Cyrus announced a new single titled "Flowers" set to release on Jan. 13. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also shared teasers of the upcoming track on Instagram captioned, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." But that's not the only thing she revealed.
Morrissey Slams 'Cancel Vultures' Amidst Miley Cyrus Pulling Out Of Song
The former Smiths singer recently revealed Cyrus wanted to be taken off a collaborative single.
Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer
Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
Harry says members of family ‘gone to bed with the devil’ to help press image
Prince Harry has claimed members of the royal family had “gone to bed with the devil” to rehabilitate their image. Referring to the media as the “devil” in his latest interview, the Duke of Sussex touched on the veiled relationship between the royal family and the British tabloid press.Asked by ITV’s Tom Brandy about the duke’s love for the royal family, Harry said: “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I will always do. Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been to any intention to harm them or...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's Claim He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
Watch: Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's NYE Snub Claim. New Year's Eve may be over, but Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest's drama is continuing into 2023. After the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in NYC last weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host is telling his side of the story.
