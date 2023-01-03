ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the 2022 SWFL Sports Awards All-Region Volleyball Team sponsored by Babcock Ranch

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
 5 days ago

The Naples Daily News and The News-Press are proud to announce the 12 members of the 2022 Volleyball All-Region Team for the Southwest Florida Sports Awards, presented by Babcock Ranch to be held in person this spring.

During the live awards show, these nominees will be honored, as the four finalists and the winner of the Southwest Florida Volleyball Player of the Year are revealed. All nominees will receive a free ticket while other guests can purchase tickets. More details about the program including information on how to RSVP and purchase tickets will be announced soon.

The Southwest Florida Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the 2022 All-Region Volleyball Team members and Player of the Year nominees:

Tori Borton, Fort Myers, Sr.

Jordan Curran, Canterbury, Sr.

Alexa Haley, Seacrest Country Day, So.

Madison Hammermeister, Canterbury, Jr.

Kayla Huether, Canterbury, Sr.

Carole Ann Hussey, Seacrest Country Day, Sr.

Aisha Keric, Gulf Coast, Jr.

Keira Kruk, Barron Collier, Sr.

Breanah Rives, Seacrest Country Day, Sr.

Zara Stewart, First Baptist, So.

Chandler Swanson, Canterbury, Sr.

Ava Zehnder, Barron Collier, Jr.

