MarionMade!: Yellow Finch's Lamb follows long line of chefs serving food with love

Each week, this series shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

Leiha Lamb of Marion was a child when her family taught her to cook.

“My grandma and my dad taught me if you love people, you feed them. They both made me fall in love with being in a kitchen. It’s my happy place,” Lamb said.

Now this River Valley graduate, mother and local business woman is sharing her love with her own company. The Yellow Finch offers charcuterie boards featuring meats, cheeses, crackers, fresh fruits and vegetables. They range from a single lunch to a grazing table for hundreds of people at a wedding reception.

“I found a passion in my love of food and its ability to bring people together. This business has allowed me to combine my passion with my creative flair to bring joy to people through sharing food with friends and family,” Lamb said.

She named Yellow Finch after the favorite bird of her grandma, Norma Baldauf.

“She had a cozy little kitchen on Pole Lane Road. When you went to her home, she fed you,” Lamb recalled.

The Lamb family has been feeding Marion for generations. Leiha’s grandfather, Calvin Lamb, was a life-long restaurant owner in Marion and started Dino’s Pizza. Her father, Tim Lamb, and other family members still own Dino’s.

Leiha’s great-great-grandfather, Whitey Lamb, owned the store and then the bar where The Wine Down now operates on 119 W. Huber Ave. The Wine Down owner Megan Dawson sells wine while the Yellow Finch provides individual charcuterie trays with cheese, meats, crackers, fruits and vegetables to complement the wine tastings. Customers can also pre-order a larger spread for a group.

Lamb says Marion is a great place to open a business. She also supports local farmers and growers.

“I work with Frontier Farms in Waldo in the summer. I order from a variety of local places. I pick out my own grapes and other produce,” Lamb said. “I want to make sure it’s fresh, tasty and colorful.”

Lamb says she focuses on a beautiful presentation and exceptional service.

“I want to make sure my customers get exactly what they want,” Lamb said.

Whether it’s a party, a date night, or a large event, Lamb works to meet customers’ needs and preferences.

“I can’t say enough about how great Yellow Finch Creations was for our retreat. The owner was incredible and went above and beyond. The boards were exceptional. People were treated to items they may not have tried in the past or on their own and they loved it!” said Jennifer Decker Lawson.

While Lamb custom makes items such as a savory garlic and herb goat cheeseball, she tailors the charcuterie trays to the audience.

“I hosted a football party for a bunch of hungry men. I asked Leiha if she could provide something ‘manly.’ She did not disappoint! The board she provided was loaded with meats, cheeses, peppers and peanuts. It was perfect for a men’s party! I will definitely use Yellow Finch again!” said Scott Ebert.

“I love doing that! It lets me be creative,” Lamb said.

Lamb also shares her love of creating great food with beautiful presentation at charcuterie classes. She has offered them at Shovel City Lounge, a local Moose Lodge and several wineries.

Lamb is proud to be MarionMade!

“I’ve been here my whole life. My family’s here — sisters, cousins, grandma, and parents,” Lamb said. “My son, Layne, goes to River Valley. My daughter, Madison, graduated from River Valley and Marion Technical College and is now going to Franklin University. This is a great place to raise a family.”

Lamb is excited to see new businesses popping up as well and to be a part of this thriving community.

For more information, go to yellowfinchcreations.com or Facebook. Customers can also call her at 740-361-5697 or email leiha@yellowfinchcreations.com.