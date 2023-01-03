ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how area members of Congress voted

By Targeted News Service
House

House Vote 1:2023 SPENDING: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617), sponsored by Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., to spend about $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 on so-called omnibus military and other discretionary government programs. The bill included $45 billion to fund Ukraine's opposition to its invasion by Russia, would increase military spending to $858 billion, and increase non-military discretionary spending from $730 billion in fiscal 2022 to $772.5 billion in fiscal 2023. A bill supporter, Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., cited its "critical investments to help our communities" and combat Russian aggression against Ukraine. An opponent, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, said "the package of bills before us represents continued spending in areas that have already received large increases" and so will further the trend of high inflation and resulting economic stress. The vote, on Dec. 23, was 225 yeas to 201 nays.NAYS: Bob Gibbs R-OH (7th), Troy Balderson R-OH (12th), Jim Jordan R-OH (4th)

There were no key votes in the Senate.

The 118th Congress convenes Jan. 3.

