Charges dismissed for men arrested in Newport police altercation over the summer

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
NEWPORT — Two men whose arrests following an altercation with Newport police officers that was captured on a viral video in June had their charges dismissed by Newport Superior Court earlier this month.

Dennis Engelson was arrested outside a bar on Upper Thames Street in the early hours of June 26 for allegedly throwing a silicon bar mat at pedestrians and refusing to vacate the area when he was told to five separate times, according to the police narrative. The 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the charges in July and took the matter to Newport Superior Court. His official charges were disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty and resisting legal or illegal arrest.

According to the dismissal documents, Engelson’s charges were dismissed by the prosecutor “in consideration of the defendant’s completion of community service.” Engelson’s lawyer, Christopher Millea, did not respond for comment at time of publication.

The other man arrested that night, Christopher Adam, also had his charges dismissed earlier this month. In the two videos which surfaced showing both arrests, Officers John Sullivan and Neil Sullivan are shown arresting Engelson while Detective Patrick Walsh, who responded to assist with crowd control, violently pushes away two men who were standing nearby. Walsh then hits Adam in the face as he passes close to the arresting officers and drives him to the ground to arrest him as well.

The police narrative stated Adam had "interjected himself into the situation," and "use of force was used to secure the second male." Adam’s official charges were obstructing an officer in the execution of duty and resisting legal or illegal arrest.

The Office of the Attorney General, State Police and Newport Police Department investigated the incident pursuant to the Attorney General's Use of Force Protocol. In October, the Statewide Grand Jury returned a "no true bill," finding, declining to charge Walsh with violating the law on lack of evidence.

A message left with Newport police for comment was not immediately returned.

Adam’s dismissal documents are not as specific as Engelson’s, only stating the charges were dismissed “at prosecutor’s discretion.” Adam’s lawyer Craig Hein said he has no comment on whether Adam or Engelson are interested in pursuing further legal action against the arresting officers in the future.

“My client has maintained his innocence from the onset of this case through dismissal,” Hein wrote in a statement to The Newport Daily News. “A complete dismissal of all of the charges against him was the only proper resolution to this matter. We are pleased that he can now move forward with the next chapter of his life.”

