'You have to do it for yourself': How an Erie woman rebuilt her life after drug addiction

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
 5 days ago
Rachel Bercik walks with a purpose.

The 37-year-old Erie resident travels at a brisk pace as she heads to work, to appointments, to meetings and to the home she shares with a girlfriend.

Bercik is moving on with her life with determination after years of battling a drug addiction that she said took most everything she owned and affected relationships with her family and others.

Bercik, who has been in an out of treatment over the years, walked out of her last stint in rehab on Memorial Day. She celebrates a year of sobriety this month.

In memoriam:Taylor Miller's family continues her mission to fight opioids, spread hope

She admits to having challenging days, but says she combats them by reaching out to the people in her life. While that support is a big help in staying clean and on the path she is pursuing, Bercik said it was up to her to take those first steps in turning away from drugs for good.

"A lot of times, if you're doing it for family, to get your children back, for a significant other, it falls down eventually. You have to do it for yourself," she said.

Struggle with addiction

Bercik, an Erie native, said she was first introduced to heroin in high school. A few years after graduating, she moved to Pittsburgh.

"That's when I got heavier into my addiction," she said.

Bercik said she experimented with a variety of drugs including crystal methamphetamine.

At some point she was introduced to fentanyl, a highly potent and dangerous synthetic opioid that has been blamed for a rising number of drug overdoses and deaths across the country, including in Erie County.

Changing tactics:DA sets policy for fatal overdoses

"I know they started cutting meth with fentanyl because of the addictive qualities, and you get hooked on it," she said.

A lot of the heroin on the street was also becoming laced with fentanyl, which is more potent, Bercik said. She didn't need as much of the drug to get high, so she said she gradually started doing heroin and fentanyl together.

"As time grew, because fentanyl is so much stronger, your tolerance grows more and more," she said. "Honestly, it's hard to find heroin on the street anymore. Everything has become fentanyl, which is cheaper and more powerful."

A long, hard road to recovery

Bercik would be in an out of recovery over the next 16 years.

"The last run I was on was a five-year run," she said. "I lost the love of my life to an overdose, which I believe was fentanyl. After he overdosed, I really fell deep into my addiction."

Opinion:Time for Erie to shed stigma of addiction

Bercik had a full-time job, owned a home and a car, and her daughter was living with her. But she said after getting back on drugs, things went out of control and she lost everything.

"The last three to four years, I was homeless pretty much. The drugs had such a strong hold on me I was unable to escape that life. It took me places I never thought it would," she said. "I never thought I'd live in a house with no water, electric or heat in the dead of winter with absolutely nothing."

Bercik said she didn't care about anything when she was in the throes of her addiction. She said she would trade her food stamps, sell everything she had "and everything you had" to get more drugs.

"I was very fortunate it didn't take me down a road a lot of women end up going down, using their bodies to get more," she said.

Bercik said she got to a point where she had no more couches to surf on and nowhere else to go. She said she would spend hours trying to shoot up, but her arms were so bad she was unable to do so.

Bercik became sick, contracting MRSA in her heart from shooting up. She spent a week in a coma and two months in the hospital.

Bercik said she left the hospital, with no place to stay. She was still sick, she said, but continued using.

Bercik said she then reached a "point of desperation."

"I knew after all that I'd be ready to stop," she said.

Help from the Mercy Center for Women in Erie

Bercik would spend six months in treatment, minus one week.

She said she had no home plan in place when she completed the first stretch of treatment during that time. She was dropped off at a grocery store with no one to call.

"The first thing I did was reach out to get some drugs," Bercik said.

She overdosed during that week.

Bercik went back into rehab in Ohio before returning to Erie and continuing her inpatient treatment. After completing her program, she moved into the Mercy Center for Women, "trying my best to get back on with my life."

Her now-teenage daughter, whom she had signed over temporary guardianship to her parents, was able to visit her while she stayed at the center, Bercik said.

Bercik, now living with a friend after moving out of the center, receives intensive outpatient treatment a few days a week and attends recovery meetings when she can.

She says she thinks about the people she has lost, including the many friends who could not overcome their own battles with addiction.

Bercik believes her battle is over, once she got to that point of desperation.

She hopes her story inspires others who have similarly struggled with addiction.

"This isn't my first go-around. I've been in 10 different rehabs," Bercik said. "This time, I have a different feeling inside. I'm doing it because I truly, deeply want to do it."

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Get help

Billygoat
5d ago

Keep going, Rachel. You deserve better than the path you were on before this. Forgive yourself, and move forward. You still have friends who are pulling for you.

Bethany Osborne
5d ago

HALLELUJAH!! AMEN God is good all the time! His amazing grace saves people everytime!

Erie Times News

