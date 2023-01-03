Coshocton Elementary blanket project has youth helping youth

A blanket project at Coshocton Elementary School had about 90 kids making 55 blankets for needy kids in the community. It was the project's fourth year.

The project grew out of a unit on homelessness, where students learned about causes for homelessness and creative ways to deal with the problem.

Blanket kids had two pieces of fabric matched up, squares cut out of the corners and the trim stripped and double knotted to make fringe.

Instructor Barbara Breen said it teaches the children empathy, collaboration and they are capable of doing so much on their own.

COSHOCTON − Students at Coshocton Elementary School are trying to keep children just like them warm this winter through a blanket project.

Barbara Breen, gifted intervention specialist, said the service learning project revolves around homelessness. Through a cross-curricular unit of study, students at the school read grade-appropriate stories with the main character being homeless. They also watch informational videos and read articles about people with innovative ideas to help the homeless.

"The initial goal of this service learning project is for our students to develop an understanding of and empathy for children and families who experience homelessness or other hardships. We talk about the factors such as the recent pandemic that may influence adverse things to happen and the idea it is never a child’s fault when a family experiences tough times," Breen said. "Through reading stories and informational articles, the students develop an understanding of what other children may think and feel about being homeless or, perhaps, struggling in other ways."

Students were then encouraged to bring in monetary donations that were put toward purchasing materials to create fleece blankets for needy children in the community. After being made, the blankets were put in holiday gift bags with a card signed by those who made the blanket. Jessalyn Hardesty, district social worker, is distributing the blankets to those in need.

This is the fourth year for the blanket project. It was not done in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Breen said it's always greatly anticipated by the students as they love to know their time and efforts are helping others to have a good holiday season.

"It is so important for children to realize and believe that, even as children, they are very capable. By collaborating with others to join their time and talents, they have the ability to positively influence our community," Breen said. "Students have expressed to me how happy it makes them to create blankets for other children who may be having hard times. It is amazing to see children donate their recess time to help."

About 90 students from first to eighth grade made 55 blankets, up from about 30 in the past. Some of the gift bags were donated by school board member Susan Mann, a former teacher.

The blanket kits feature two pieces of fabric that are matched up. The kids then cut a five-inch square from each corner and one-inch strips along the border to form the fringe. They tie the fringe in a double knot.

Fifth-grader Payzin Davis said what she liked most about the project was the teamwork.

"This would take hours if we did it by ourselves," said Davis.

"I'm excited for someone to get this blanket, because I feel it will be a nice gift," added fifth-grader Nora Harstine.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.