Huobi cryptocurrency exchange has confirmed plans to lay off 20% of its employees as part of the ongoing restructuring following Justin Sun’s acquisition of the firm. “The planned layoff ratio is about 20%, but it is not implemented now,” a spokesperson for Huobi said in a statement to Cointelegraph on Jan. 6. The representative emphasized that the allegations of Huobi firing as many as 40% of employees is a rumor.

