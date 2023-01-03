Read full article on original website
French central bank governor pushes for crypto licensing ahead of EU laws
The Bank of France’s governor has called for more stringent licensing requirements for crypto companies in France, citing the current turmoil in the crypto markets. During a speech in Paris on Jan. 5, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said France shouldn’t wait for upcoming EU crypto laws to enact obligatory licensing for local digital asset service providers (DASPs).
FTX collapse may boost 'further trust' in crypto ecosystem — Nomura exec
The winds of crypto winter may be still blowing, but it doesn't seem to be stopping venture capital firms from piling into cryptocurrencies. In fact, recent events influenced by the bear market, such as the collapse of FTX, could bring "further trust into the ecosystem," according to Jez Mohideen, co-founder and CEO at Laser Digital, the recently launched digital assets arm of the Asian giant Nomura Holdings.
Asia Express: China’s NFT market, Moutai metaverse popular but buggy…
In a joint effort between the state-owned Chinese Technology Exchange, the state-owned Art Exhibitions China and the corporation Huban Digital Copyrights Ltd, China’s first national NFT marketplace is scheduled to come online this week. It’s designed as a secondary market for trading digital collectibles, along with copyrights for digital...
$3.9 billion lost in the cryptocurrency market in 2022: Report
Immunefi, a bug bounty and security services platform for the Web3 ecosystem, published a report on Jan. 6 revealing that the crypto industry lost a total of 3.9 billion dollars in 2022. According to the report, hacks were found to be the main cause of the losses, accounting for 95.6%...
Macroeconomic data points toward intensifying pain for crypto investors in 2023
Undoubtedly, 2022 was one of the worst years for Bitcoin (BTC) buyers, primarily because the asset’s price dropped by 65%. While there were some explicit reasons for the drop, such as the LUNA-UST crash in May and the FTX implosion in November, the most important reason was the U.S. Federal Reserve policy of tapering and raising interest rates.
Metaverse to possibly create $5T in value by 2030: McKinsey report
While the 2022 bear market grazed off the excitement around the budding crypto sub-ecosystems such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse remains well-positioned for long-term disruption. Considering the myriad consumer and business-centric use cases the metaverse could cater to, a McKinsey & Company report highlights the technology’s potential to generate up to $5 trillion in value by 2030.
Bitcoin yo-yos on US macro data amid call for BTC price to retest $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) flashed volatility at the Jan. 6 Wall Street open after fresh United States economic data disappointed risk-asset bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $16,669 on Bitstamp around non-farm payrolls and unemployment figures. Both those came in better than expected, with mixed implications...
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade could supercharge liquid staking derivatives — Here’s how
The crypto market witnessed the DeFi summer of 2020, where decentralized finance applications like Compound and Uniswap turned Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) into yield-bearing assets via yield farming and liquidity mining rewards. The price of Ether nearly doubled to $490 as the total liquidity across DeFi protocols quickly surged to $10 billion.
Crypto companies aim to build trust within future products and services
The cryptocurrency ecosystem underwent a turbulent year in 2022. Criticism inside and outside of the crypto industry was fueled following the collapse of FTX, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and the Terra ecosystem. A number of losses have been recorded from these events. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis released a report in...
BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’
Bitcoin (BTC) could be busy forming fundamental support in its current tight trading range, the latest research suggests. In a tweet on Jan. 6, trading platform Trend Rider noticed that $16,800 is becoming an increasingly important BTC price support zone. Point of control establishing below $17,000?. Bitcoin’s lack of volatility...
SuperRare cuts 30% of staff as growth slows during crypto winter
Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SuperRare has announced a 30% staff-member cut as CEO John Crain explained that the firm mistakenly over-hired during the last bull market. In a Jan. 7 tweet, Crain shared a screenshot of his message to SuperRare’s Slack channel announcing the 30% cut, stating that he had...
CME Group to launch 3 metaverse reference rates
Derivatives marketplace CME Group is planning to launch reference rates and real-time indexes for three metaverse crypto assets, allowing investors to track pricing data more reliably using a methodology commonly used in traditional finance. Beginning Jan. 30, CME Group and CF Benchmarks will launch reference rates for Axie Infinity Shards...
The top 22 highlights from Tron’s 2022
Geneva, Switzerland — Jan. 5, 2023 — For Tron DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here’s a recap of the fastest-growing public blockchain’s top 22 highlights from 2022:. 22: Tron became the world’s biggest DAO. On Jan. 5, Tron announced its restructuring to...
Digital Currency Group under investigation by U.S. authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, are under investigation by the United States Department of Justice's Eastern District of New York (EDNY) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
Huobi confirms 20% layoffs, denies insolvency rumors
Huobi cryptocurrency exchange has confirmed plans to lay off 20% of its employees as part of the ongoing restructuring following Justin Sun’s acquisition of the firm. “The planned layoff ratio is about 20%, but it is not implemented now,” a spokesperson for Huobi said in a statement to Cointelegraph on Jan. 6. The representative emphasized that the allegations of Huobi firing as many as 40% of employees is a rumor.
Hedge funds subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors as Binance probe unfolds: Report
United States prosecutors are investigating hedge funds' relationships with cryptocurrency exchange Binance for money-laundering violations. According to anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle subpoenaed investment firms to provide records of communications with Binance in the past months.
Mastercard partners with Polygon to launch Web3 musician accelerator program
Global payments giant Mastercard is ramping up its exposure blockchain tech yet again, after announcing a Polygon-based accelerator program to help musicians build their careers via Web3. The firm announced the "Mastercard Artist Accelerator" program via a Jan. 7 blog post, outlining that from this spring, it will connect five...
Doubts mount over Huobi’s future as harsh layoff rumors denied
Update: Huobi later confirmed it plans to lay off up to 20% of its workforce, adding that the said plan is not implemented yet. Speculation on Twitter that crypto exchange Huobi has laid off staff and shuttered internal communications have prompted the community to advise users to withdraw funds, despite an adviser to the exchange denying the rumors.
Mt.Gox repayment registration deadline moved to March 2023
Mt. Gox creditors will have more time to decide on which repayment method they want to be paid in and register their payee information at the defunct crypto exchange. In an announcement dated Jan. 6, Mt. Gox trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi stated that the previously announced deadline for repayment selection which was on Jan. 10, has now been moved to Mar. 10 citing the “progress by rehabilitation creditors” in the selection and registration as a reason for the change in deadline.
Marathon Digital experiments with overclocking to increase competitive advantage
One of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in North America, Marathon Digital Holdings, has shared in an update that it has been experimenting with overclocking to increase its competitive advantage in the BTC mining industry. Overclocking is the practice of increasing the clock speed of a computer’s central processing...
