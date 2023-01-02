Clouds attempt to break up today but we stay chilly to finish the week. While we can expect some sunshine, we wait to clear out completely over the whole state until next week. Tomorrow we have to keep an eye out for a few scattered showers in far southern Ohio, but the weather system we have been tracking is moving farther south. So, areas from I-70 northward we think get away with a mix of clouds and sun for your saturday, while thicker clouds will produce those aforementioned scattered showers late saturday afternoon and early evening well south of I-70. Moisture totals are minor and coverage low.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO