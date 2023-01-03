Read full article on original website
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Elderly woman in tears as she can only afford eggs on toast for Christmas dinner
An elderly woman was left in tears after breaking down to a charity owner who visited her home to fix a leaking tap. James Anderson, from charity Depher CIC UK, visited the 89-year-old woman's home where he learned that she would be having eggs on toast for Christmas dinner this year, due to rising living costs.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Woman shares shocking video as her elderly mum is left waiting nine hours in an ambulance
A woman has shared a shocking video of the nine-hour wait her elderly mum was forced to endure in an ambulance. Irene, aged 84, was forced to wait in the vehicle because there were no beds available when she arrived at Torbay Hospital in Torquay at 8.30 am on 30 December.
'Shameless' mum slammed after launching GoFundMe to help her build 'dream home'
A single mum has been branded ‘shameless’ after launching a GoFundMe page to help build her ‘dream home’. Self-titled ‘hippie’ Kara Hoppo, who lives in Australia, set up the campaign to help raise AUD $40,000 (£23,000) for a new home that will help her family live their ‘dream of a self-sufficient lifestyle and simple sustainable life’.
Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a ‘killer’ Christmas gift
It was a killer gift. Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it for Christmas 2017. The claim was made in the 2020 tome “Finding Freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — which has recently resurfaced online in light of the ex-actress’s estrangement from her royal brother-in-law. Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry and was reportedly eager to impress William, fretting over what to buy the future king for Christmas. The royal family has long traded “cheap gag gifts” with...
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Time Out Global
These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more
Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
I've been co-sleeping with my 10 and 12-year-old since they were born - it's totally natural and I've no intention of stopping
A mum still shares a bed with her two pre-teen kids and says it's not weird at all - it's actually the reason they share such a close bond. Bernie Watkins, 49, who lives in Grenada, Spain, but is originally from Childwall, Liverpool, has co-slept with her children since they were born - and ten and 12 years on she still does.
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Mom Refuses 'Unwanted' Gifts from In-Laws for Newborn Baby
When does a desire to ‘reduce’ cross the line into ungratefulness?. Photo byPhoto by Benjamin Escher on UnsplashonUnsplash. New parents around the world are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas holiday with their newborn child. This excitement also extends to loved ones and family members.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone
What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.
Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'
"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup. As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing." In a short video, Cissé...
