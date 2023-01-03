Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree this year

With the presents gone from underneath Christmas trees and the ornaments coming down, those evergreens can still be put to good use in 2023.

Here are a few options of where to reuse your old Christmas trees in the region.

Aquatic habitats

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District began accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake starting last week. The old trees will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects.Visitors may drop off live Christmas trees until Jan. 15, at the Tionesta Lake boat launch area along Route 36. Signs will be in place to help guide tree drop-offs.

The project office location address is 477 Spillway Road, Tionesta, PA 16353-9613.

Donations must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Trees will be used for structural fish habitat improvement projects. When anchored to the bottom of a waterbody, evergreen trees promote ideal habitats for attracting and holding a variety of fish species and other aquatic organisms.

The decaying woody debris provides food resources necessary for aquatic macroinvertebrates to thrive, thus attracting insects favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. With smaller prey fish present and hiding amongst the tree limbs, larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and muskellunge, will also frequent the structure, promoting great fishing opportunities for properly-licensed anglers.

Animal treats

Old Christmas trees also make fun treats for goats and other animals.

Studerbabies Farm at 314 Western Ave., Davidsville, is accepting live Christmas trees for their goats.

All trees must be free of decorations, tinsel and chemicals.

Living Treasures in the Laurel Highlands also accepts tree donations at 288 PA-711, Jones Mills. 724-593-8300

"Our animals would love to have it for their own celebration and enrichment activities!" the Living Treasures Facebook page said.