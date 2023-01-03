New Range delegation arrives at capitol

As the 2023 Minnesota Legislature gets underway at noon today, a piece of northern Minnesota history is being made at the state capitol.

Republicans for the first time in decades will represent large portions of northeastern Minnesota.

Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, Rep.’s Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, Roger Skraba of Ely, and Natalie Zeleznikar of rural Duluth, are the first Republican majority in years to legislate for the Iron Range area in St. Paul.

The four are joined by Republican incumbent Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids.

All five defeated Democrat challengers in the Nov. 8 general election in a region that for years had been a Democrat stronghold.

“I think we saw a major sea-change,” Mike Lonergan, Republican Party of Minnesota executive director, said. “We’re proud of the historic progress Republicans made on the ballot on the Iron Range in 2022. Up and down the ballot, candidates like Congressman (Pete) Stauber, Representative Spencer Igo, Representatives-elect Roger Skraba and Natalie Zeleznikar and Senator-elect Robert Farnsworth ran hard-fought campaigns focused on the issues that mattered to Iron Range voters—like fighting for mining jobs and a stronger economy. The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will even have a Republican majority for the first time in its history.”

In winning office, the Republicans ran hard as pro-mining, low taxes, pro-public safety, pro-education, pro-Constitution, and pro-second amendment candidates.

Two Democrats, newly-elected Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown and incumbent Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora will also represent big portions of northeastern Minnesota.

However, as they step into their capitol offices today with a $17.6 billion state budget surplus on the table, the Republican contingent says they’ll focus on issues important to families, working people, mining, forestry, communities, energy, and economic development.

“I have 20 to 25 bills in the hopper ready to move ahead,” Farnsworth said as he drove to the capitol Monday. “It will be interesting to see what I can bring back to the Range. A lot of the tax cuts probably aren’t going to happen. The DFL (Democrat Farmer-Labor party) is going to spend most of it. We’re just going to have to get what we can for the Range.”

Legislation that supports major project permitting transparency, community infrastructure projects, energy solutions, public safety, and once-and-for-all resolving rising water in the Canisteo Mine Pit, are among bills that will be introduced early by the northern Minnesota Republican delegation.

Strategy on how to guide bills through the legislative process will be a learning curve for freshman legislators Farnsworth, Skraba, and Zeleznikar, along with Hauschild.

For any freshman legislator, learning the lawmaking ropes at the capitol, is kind of like drinking from a fire hose.

But they’ve already been leaning on retired Democrat and Independent Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook and Eichorn.

“We met with Bakk and he stressed the importance of us working together,” Farnsworth said. “I have Bakk on speed dial and we have Senator Eichorn in the Senate to help us learn some of the parliamentary stuff to get a Northshore Mining unemployment extension through.”

All of the region’s legislators will work together for the good of northern Minnesota, Farnsworth said.

“We’ve talked about the whole delegation working together,” Farnsworth said, “We’re going to need Dave (Lislegard) and Grant (Hauschild) on some things and they’re going to need us on some things.”

Igo said one of his bills will be funding a permanent water outlet for the Canisteo Mine Pit and state reimbursement to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for its $710,000 in funding provided for contingency pumping of rising water in the pit.

“I will also be moving ahead with bonding requests for the region, public safety to help with dispatchers and energy bills,” Igo said. “Republicans are going to be in the minority in the House and Senate and it’s going to be paramount for us to be working together for the Range and the people.”

With the $17.6 billion surplus and a myriad of ideas on how to utilize the money, Igo said he expects Democrats to move fast as the session gets underway.

“I think the session is going to be finding out on a Monday what happens on Wednesday,” Igo said. “I feel like that’s how the session is going to be for a lot of things and then we (Republicans) will have to scramble and get things in those bills fast.”

Skraba on Monday morning was in Ely, getting a haircut, finishing up work as a trail administrator and still feeling his way along as he prepared to head to St. Paul.

“Being the first Republican elected from northern Minnesota, there’s a weight,” Skraba said. “I have to be good. Plus, we’re a minority. People in northern Minnesota are starting to vote Republican, but they’re used to people being one. We’re all syncing when it comes to the Range issues. We’re fighting for mining and we’re fighting for our communities.”

Skraba and Zeleznikar, who were both involved in recounts, lost preparation time at the capitol due to the recounts.

“I’ve not been able to do a lot of the stuff like orientation,” Skraba said. “There’s a lot of unknowns for me. I’m going into it kind of blind.”

With the recount delay, even finding an apartment and updating his transportation, has been a challenge, Skraba said.

“Every time I went down to look for an apartment, there was a blizzard,” Skraba said. “ And my vehicle has 336,000 miles on it and I am looking for a new vehicle, so that’s something I have to do.”

Legislatively, Skraba said he will initially focus on local issues like bonding projects.

The Republican delegation, along with Lislegard and Hauschild, will pull together for the region, he said.

“We’re all going to be living in the same area,” Skraba said of the northern Minnesota Republicans. “We keep in touch. I think it’s going to be interesting dynamics because they’ve been elected more than once and Rob and I are new. It’s going to be interesting how the Democrats treat us.”

Hauschild, the new District 3 senator, has been very good to work with, Skraba said.

“Grant has been working great with me,” Skraba said. “We’ve been communicating. Grant has said the people told us we need to work together and get things done and I have told Grant that if I was in the majority, I would do the same. I hope I don’t have to fight politics to help communities get what they need.”

Zeleznikar said each of the northern Minnesota senators and representatives possess unique knowledge on different subjects, making for a well-rounded team.

Zeleznikar has a health care background, Skraba is a former mayor, Hauschild a former city councilor, Farnsworth a teacher and part-time real estate agent, Eichorn a business background, and Igo, a background in public policy and administration.

“I’ve talked to Grant and both of us have verbalized a commitment to build a relationship for the best interests of northern Minnesota,” Zeleznikar said. “I think we have a lot of people with diverse backgrounds When you have various skill sets, I think you have the opportunity to cover a lot of bases and represent a lot of interests.”

Because a number of legislators haven’t worked at the capitol in the last couple years due to the pandemic, personal interaction rather than Zoom meetings will be new for many lawmakers, not just the freshmen, Zeleznikar said.

“There’s a lot of things they were not able to work on collaboratively because we haven’t been face-to- face,” Zeleznikar said. “I think we’re going to find we have more things that we agree on than we disagree on. People are going to the capitol to build relationships.”

All of the northern Minnesota Republicans along with the two Democrats are proud to represent the region Igo said.

“We’re all really excited to be part of that Iron Range delegation that’s been a strong voice at the capitol,” Igo said. “I have a ton of passion in my heart for the Iron Range. The Range has made me who I am and to work in the footsteps of Tom Bakk, David Tomassoni and Tom Rukavina who were at the capitol and made it work, that’s how all of us feel about the Iron Range delegation.”