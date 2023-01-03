Read full article on original website
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Is Buc-ee’s planning a Louisiana location? See where they may go
After years of rumors, the wildly popular Texas chain Buc-ee’s may be looking to enter the Louisiana market. The city of Ruston is set to vote on entering a cooperative endeavor agreement with CSMS Management LLC at its meeting Monday evening. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Arch Aplin III is the owner of CSMS Management and the limited liability company is located in Lake Jackson, Texas. Aplin is the founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s, which is headquartered in Lake Jackson.
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
What's the story of ex-West Feliciana star of TCU? Ask around St. Francisville, they know
The excitement in Dalvin White’s voice rises when he makes one final point. “OK, I am going to speak it into existence now. … I know it won’t be popular with everybody,” White said. “TCU is going to win! They are underdogs. … I just feel it.”
Why did a train derail, spilling hydrochloric acid? The railroad says it still doesn't know.
Canadian National officials say they still don't know why eight tank cars derailed on their track in eastern St. James Parish this fall, spilling hydrochloric acid and forcing an evacuation. But federal regulators have placed the incident under their maximum level of scrutiny in an effort to determine the cause.
Acadian Thruway briefly closed between Perkins Road and I-10 next two weekends, DOTD says
To allow crews to replace the railroad bridge south of Interstate 10, a portion of Acadian Thruway between Interstate 10 and Perkins Road will be closed briefly over the next two weekends, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. DOTD officials announced. Acadian Thruway will be closed at...
Back again: West Feliciana hires former assistant, ex-Parkview Baptist star as head football coach
West Feliciana has hired Devin Ducote, a former defensive coordinator with the Saints, as its new head football coach. WFHS announced Ducote’s hiring in a social media post. The 34-year-old Ducote spent one season as defensive coordinator on previous coach Hudson Fuller’s staff. It is Ducote’s first head coaching job.
St. Thomas More survives double-overtime thriller against St. Martinville
Acadiana basketball fans got their money’s worth as it took double overtime to decide a winner between St. Martinville and St. Thomas More on Thursday night at the Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic at Teurlings Catholic. St. Thomas More's Mason Guillory layup with three seconds left in the second overtime...
