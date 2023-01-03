ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Is Buc-ee’s planning a Louisiana location? See where they may go

After years of rumors, the wildly popular Texas chain Buc-ee’s may be looking to enter the Louisiana market. The city of Ruston is set to vote on entering a cooperative endeavor agreement with CSMS Management LLC at its meeting Monday evening. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Arch Aplin III is the owner of CSMS Management and the limited liability company is located in Lake Jackson, Texas. Aplin is the founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s, which is headquartered in Lake Jackson.
RUSTON, LA
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

