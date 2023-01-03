Fayetteville lost 44 lives to homicide in 2022

44 people were killed in 41 incidents in Fayetteville in 2022, police said.

Seven of those killings remained unsolved as of Saturday.

Kandi Hoskins, whose 22-year-old brother, Antwain, was killed May 30, said the holidays have been tough without her little brother.

Ashley Clark still has a bullet in her back after her half-brother allegedly shot her and her brother Alonzo, she said. Alonzo died in the Oct. 8 attack.

Clark and Hoskins said they believed local politicians needed to step up to make Fayetteville a safer place to live.

Across the U.S. families encountered one less face at the Christmas dinner table this year, but the families of 44 people killed in the city of Fayetteville in 2022 struggled with an even darker challenge — the knowledge that someone cut their loved one’s life short.

“The holidays suck,” said Kandi Hoskins, whose 22-year-old brother, Antwain Hoskins, was fatally shot May 30. “Thanksgiving was hard. Christmas was really, really rough.”

The Fayetteville Police Department reported 41 homicide investigations tied to 44 deaths in 2022, according to Sgt. Alpha Caldwell. Seven of those investigations have yet to be closed.

Hoskins said Friday her brother’s killing has made family gatherings unbearably painful. She described how Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners once bustling with activity were small and somber this year. It was a marked difference from years past, she said.

“Everybody’s down,” Hoskins said. “They didn’t want to do it.”

No arrest has been made in Antwain’s killing, which has only added to the family’s grief, she said.

“A lot of people are angry,” Hoskins said. “They don’t understand why this happened to such a good kid.”

The Clark family is enduring a similar struggle.

Ashley Clark’s 22-year-old brother, Alonzo was fatally shot Oct. 8. Ashley, who was also shot, still has a bullet lodged in her lower back, she said. Ashley and Alonzo’s half-brother, Carl McGill, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder police said.

Alonzo’s killing has left a hole in Clark’s heart, she said.

“He was loved by a lot of people,” she said Friday. “He’s never forgotten.”

Clark and Hoskins both said they were disturbed by the 44 deaths in their community in 2022. Hearing the number of lives lost gave Hoskins chills, she added. Fayetteville has a gun violence problem that touches too many families, the women said.

“You got to be careful out here,” Clark said. “So many people get killed.”

Hoskins and Clark said they each knew several of the other victims killed in Fayetteville in 2022.

“The people that lose their lives are the ones that are just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Hoskins said. “To me, it’s just the dumbest thing. One, how are people getting access to guns so easily? And two, why?”

The victims

The majority of the homicides in Fayetteville this year resulted from shootings, with 38 of the 44 victims dying from gun violence. Two people were killed by stabbings, one died as a result of an assault and one died in a hit-and-run. The victims were overwhelmingly male; men comprised 32 of the 44 people killed. The majority of those killed were Black men, comprising 31 of the 44 victims. Nine of all victims were women.

May proved the deadliest month with six investigations. June and July each had five. The youngest victim was 10 months old; the oldest 71. Fifteen of the victims were under the age of 30.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there were 884 homicides in North Carolina in 2022, ranking the state 19th in the U.S., with 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Others lost to violence in the city of Fayetteville between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 30, 2022, in Fayetteville include:

Jan. 4 — Eddie Saez, 34, was gunned down inside his Yadkin Road shop. Rasheem Lopez Grant, 28, of South Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy. Quinteel Pierre Harley, of South Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy.

Jan. 8 — Jason Alexander Walker, 37, was fatally shot by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff's Lt. Jeffrey Hash, 38, in the 1600 block of Bingham Drive. Hash was not charged in Walker’s death. Kimberley Spahos, director of the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, which reviewed the case, said Walker's shooting was self-defense because Walker jumped onto Hash's vehicle and began to smash the windshield.

Jan. 10 — Mercedes Rosa Sterling, 41, was fatally shot at her home in the 7100 block of Ryan Street. Roland Dewayne Smith, 49, is charged with first-degree murder in her killing, which was preceded by a domestic disturbance, police said.

Jan. 17 — A 16-month-old girl died after being found unresponsive in the 200 block of Waxhaw Drive. No arrest has been made in her death.

Feb. 3 — A 10-month-old boy died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being found unresponsive at his father’s home. The father, Trenton Terrell Powell, 23, of Gola Drive, was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Feb. 6 — Trenton Laboris Douglas, 48, of the 6400 block of Milford Drive, was fatally shot on Weatherford Road. Gary Duncan, 52, of the 5700 block of Weatherford Road, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Feb. 24 — Perry Farrington, 27, of Forrest Gump Drive, was fatally shot in his grandfather's home in the 4600 block of Fen Court. Farrington’s grandfather, Claude Farrington, 73, was also shot but survived. Perry Farrington’s brother, Claude James Farrington, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shootings. Claude Ferrington reportedly told officials he shot the men because they woke him.

March 19 — Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge; William Franklin Davis, 42, of Fayetteville; and Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, were fatally shot in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada at 1707 Owen Drive. The men were killed in a shootout between rival motorcycle clubs: the Hells Angels, Red Devils, La Familia and Infamous Ryders, court documents state. An arrest has not been made in the deaths.

April 7 — Alan Joseph Trump, 24, of Stedman, was stabbed to death in the 200 block of Bailey Loop. Sharode O’Neal Bradley, 32, of Horseshoe Road is charged with first-degree murder in Trump’s death. A motive has not been released.

April 13 — Nikayla McCray, 19, was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Alvin Drive. An arrest has not been made in her killing.

April 24 — Jarod Perry, 20, was fatally hit by a car in the 3500 block of Boone Trail. Khaletta Gethers, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in his death. A witness told police Perry was walking in the grass shoulder when Gethers' Mercedes ran off the road and struck him before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

May 7 — Sierra Harper, 22, was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Way after a domestic dispute with her girlfriend, police said. Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in her death. Micaiah Henderson-Palmer, 23, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

May 7 — Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, of the 2300 block of Lake Avenue, was shot in the 2300 block of Treetop Drive. Khailil Tyheed Tamir Johnson, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in his killing. Johnson reportedly said he shot Evans Jr. because he wasn't taking him seriously, according to Johnson's charging document.

May 9 — Frank Milton “Sonny” Carmichael Jr., 71, was found dead outside of a vacant building downtown. An arrest has not been made in his killing.

May 13 — Ray'ontai Jasmeek Johnson, 17, was fatally shot in the 5700 block of Yadkin Road. Lamon Isaiah Townsend, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Bennettsville, South Carolina, on a charge of first-degree murder in the teen’s death, police said. A motive has not been released.

May 16 — Nakea Brooks, 27, and Marchellous Braddy, 33, of Raeford, were fatally shot in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive. Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, was sought in their deaths but killed himself in Smithfield as law enforcement closed in, officials said. A motive has not been released.

June 1 — Kyshii Swinson, 22, of the 300 block of Waterdown Drive, was shot after police said he broke into a South Shield Drive home. No charges will be filed in his death, police said.

June 19 — Marshall Parks, 32, was fatally shot in the 800 block of Danish Drive after a domestic dispute. Police said no charges will be filed in his death.

June 26 — Douglas Mangum, 30, was fatally shot in the 1600 block of Veanna Drive. Tirreil Mario Maynor, 39, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Sanford on charges of first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a firearm into occupied property. Mangum was reportedly harassed and threatened by a romantic rival in the months preceding his death, and cell phone records showed Maynor messaging with the romantic rival in the minutes after Mangum's killing, according to court documents.

July 1 — Jada Johnson, 22, was fatally shot by Fayetteville Police Department Officer Zacharius Borom at her grandfather’s home in the 2300 block of Colgate Drive. Police were called to the home for a potential break-in. Johnson's grandparents said their granddaughter believed her ex-boyfriend was trying to hurt her and contend Johnson was experiencing a mental health crisis when she was shot. Prosecutors have not announced if charges will be filed in Johnson’s death.

July 6 — Chelsea Marie Fink, 34, of Blake Street, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Blake Street. Javares Jamill Videll Young, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, assault by pointing a gun and felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure in her death. Young and his girlfriend were reportedly kicked out of Fink's home, where they had been living, and Fink saw Young allegedly assault an acquaintance, according to Young's charging document.

July 14 — Heather Lalla Melvin, 54, was fatally shot by her husband in a murder-suicide at the couple's Berkshire Road home.

July 17 — Norelly Lockamy, 40, died after being gravely injured in a fire in the 1500 block of Lyon Road.

July 20 — Tony Ray Parker, 46, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue. No charges will be filed in his death, police said. While police didn’t say why they closed the case, a 911 caller told dispatchers her boyfriend shot Parker in self-defense after he threatened them with a gun.

Aug. 3 — Markus Richard Samples, 19, was fatally shot at the Travelodge at 2706 Cedar Creek Road. No one has been arrested in his killing.

Aug. 11 — Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina, 33, was fatally shot on South Windsor Drive. Karon Peair Streets, 19, was arrested two days later in Maryland on a Cumberland County charge of first-degree murder in the killing. A motive has not been released.

Aug. 12 — Artis Lee Windsor, 32, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive. Damian Christopher Jones, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in Windsor’s killing. Jones and Windsor, who were friends, reportedly got into a fight before the shooting when Windsor refused to get out of Jones' girlfriend's car, according to Jones' charging document.

Aug. 22 — Tanisha Donnette Raeford, 47, was stabbed to death by her husband, John Lee Douglas, 53. Shortly after the killing, Douglas drove his vehicle into two parked semi-trucks in the area of AB Carter and John B. Carter roads in Cumberland County and died in the fiery wreckage, police said.

Aug. 23 — Ricardo Pittman, 35, was shot in the 5000 block of Murchison Road. Zavion Richburg, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in his death. Pittman was shot after allegedly spitting in Richards face outside a convenience store, according to the arrest warrant.

Sept. 2 — Justin Livesay, 40, was fatally shot by Fayetteville police officers Sept. 2 after police were called to his home in the 600 block of Hickory View Court. The State Bureau of Investigation said in November the investigation into his death was ongoing..

Sept. 13 — Army Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, was fatally shot outside of his apartment in the 900 block of Enclave Drive and his Dodge Charger was stolen. Nizer Marquise Bennett, 19, and Timothy Renae Nava, 18, are charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling in Bobo’s death. According to court documents, an Instagram livestream after the killing allegedly showed the teens in Bobo's stolen vehicle displaying a handgun believed to have been stolen from the soldier.

Oct. 18 — Damian R. Lee, 26, was shot in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue. Tyreese Robinson, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing. Lee was reportedly shot after he and Robinson got into an argument because Lee was visiting Robinson's girlfriend, according to Lee's autopsy.

Oct. 18 — Shaquille Deonte Bratcher, 29, was fatally shot in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. No one has been arrested in his killing.

Oct. 21 — Coryonna Young, 15, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Maitland Drive. Young is the daughter of Fayetteville City Council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin. A man who called 911 told dispatchers his teenage son had accidentally shot his girlfriend. The case has been closed, police said.

Dec. 3 — Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. No one has been arrested in his death.

Dec. 10 — Markus McKnight, 35, was shot and killed in the 300 block of Cude Street. No one has been arrested in his death.

Dec. 11 — Bishop Rhone, 27, was shot and killed in the 300 block of Independence Place. No one has been arrested in his death.

Dec. 13 — Derek Samuel Spell, 34, was fatally shot during a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive. Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.