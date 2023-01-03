ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon City Council to decide Tuesday on former Howard's Tiger Rags building demolition

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrygJ_0k1gPH2r00

MASSILLON – City officials continue to mull possible solutions to get two downtown historic buildings torn down that have been deemed unsafe.

The former Howard's Tiger Rags building, 125 Lincoln Way W, and the adjoining structure to the east, 129 Lincoln Way W, are on the city's demolition list for early 2023.

Structure damage:Building next to Tiger Rags going to riches

For weeks, City Council has been considering proposed legislation that would use state grant funding to demolish the two structures.

Council is expected to vote on the legislation Tuesday. Options are to pass the measure, defeat it, postpone it or amend it.

Downtown teardown:Massillon council uneasy with city funding Tiger Rags building demolition

Some members remain hesitant about using public dollars for razing a privately owned building.

According to one council member, the proposal "looks like a handout" for the owner of the buildings. The two structures are within the city's historic district and are owned by local businessman Jim Rubin.

"This is an odd situation," said Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, who chairs council's Economic Development Committee. "I think it's setting a bad precedent for future projects (if we move it forward as is)."

Other members have voiced similar opinions, including members Ed Lewis, R-at large, and Aaron Violand, R-Ward 2.

"I think there are some of us (on council) who are a 'no' on the (current legislation)," Violand said. "I feel there needs to be some benefit to the city."

Massillon council proposes two ideas for Tiger Rags demo

Violand said most council members seem to prefer one of two options: Acquire the buildings from Rubin prior to demolition or assess a lien on the property taxes to help fund the removal.

Under the current proposal, the city would pay for the demolition and be reimbursed via the state grant after work is completed.

David Maley, the city's economic development director, said the estimated cost to demolish both buildings is $160,000.

"These are very unsafe structures that need to get taken down," Maley said. "We need the funding to tear these buildings down and to get reimbursed."

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

Related
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigating attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
CLEVELAND, OH
