Worcester, MA

Developer setting stage for large warehouse at Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago
WORCESTER – Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North.

New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board.

The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application.

The project is before the Planning Board later this month.

Criterion Group bought the property in July 2021 for $8.75 million from National Amusements Inc.

Showcase Cinemas Worcester North was a popular movie theater for many years following its 1995 opening. Movie fans lined up for the latest releases until March 2020, when it was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater never reopened, officially closing in June 2021. It was demolished in February, leaving residents to lament the last of Worcester’s long line of movie theaters.

The property was once home to Warner & Swasey, a maker of milling equipment and telescopes.

