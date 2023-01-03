Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Randal ‘Randy’ Murray McCrary
Randal “Randy” Murray McCrary, age 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. A Murfreesboro native, he was born to the late Porter and Lillian McCrary. Randy graduated from Kittrell High School in 1970. In 1972, He volunteered for the US Navy and served aboard...
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard
Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent. In addition to...
OBITUARY: Marshall Preston Sweeney
Marshall Preston Sweeney, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late Milton Marshall Sweeney and Sara Louise Stokes Sweeney. In addition to his parents, Preston was also preceded in death by sister, Joyce Sweeney Fedorczyk, and son-in-law Timothy Kelley.
Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee
Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic...
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: James E. Barrett
Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from...
OBITUARY: Stella Jewell James
Stella “Jewell” James, age 77, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle with lung disease. A native of Mooresburg, TN, Jewell was the daughter of the late Robert and Nina Peavler. She was preceded in death by her parents and...
OBITUARY: Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison
Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Dorothy was a member of the World Outreach Church. Born in Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her father, the late Doris Charles Barnes. Dorothy is survived by her husband, William W....
OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp
Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his...
OBITUARY: Rachel M. Bean
Rachel M. Bean, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alive Hospice. She was a member of Church of Christ, lifelong resident of Rutherford County, and devoted MeMaw to her entire family and everyone she met. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Zebbie Dee Busey...
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
OBITUARY: Hannelore Dahlberg
Hannelore Dahlberg of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Munich Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dahlberg. Mrs. Dahlberg was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, and...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
MTSU’s ‘Tracking Tennessee Economics’ Website Earns National Award
An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena
Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
MTSU Gives Up 19 Point Lead in Sloppy Game vs North Texas
MURFREESBORO Tenn. – The Blue Raiders welcomed the North Texas Mean Green to The Murphy Center, looking to go 3-2 in conference play. Middle came out of the gates hot shooting 5-5 from the floor and establishing a 17-8 lead. By the 10:00 mark six Raiders had scored and MTSU had built the lead to 12-28. MTSU was able to remain in control for the majority of the first half until The Mean Green scored the final nine points of the period. North Texas had captured the momentum. Middle would have to come out of the locker room with the same level of urgency they started the game with and limit the mistakes that allowed North Texas to claw their way back into the game.
