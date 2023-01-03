More liberal criminal justice reforms coming in 2023 despite increase in crime

Read full article on original website
monster under the surface
5d ago
I’m not a republican but this is ridiculous. Stop letting criminals out. Some of these people are dangerous and THEY CANNOT BE REHABILITATED.
Reply(7)
63
unbelieveable!
5d ago
There’s been 1 murder in my small city already this year & it’s only January 3rd. If you Break into my house or threaten my family I will enforce the FAFO policy. *Pew pew
Reply(1)
29
B B
5d ago
The average American wants stiffer penalties and the politicians want more criminals out to vote.
Reply(9)
57
Related
Washington Examiner
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
Washington Examiner
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban more than 100 types of assault weapons, including certain handguns and rifles. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate.
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
Opinion: Frivolous Lawsuits Have Turned California into a ‘Judicial Hellhole’
California is the worst state to do business, and it’s not even close. It seems that with each passing year our state’s business climate gets worse, and legislators refuse to take action to protect small businesses and employees. The American Tort Reform Foundation just released its annual Judicial...
Washington Examiner
Former Arizona Supreme Court justice to spearhead inquiry into ballot printer debacle
Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will spearhead an investigation into a ballot printing mishap in the Phoenix area during the 2022 midterm elections. McGregor will establish a team of experts to ascertain why printers in the area managed to produce ballots during the state's primaries in August without major defects but struggled with some ballots in the general election "using the same settings," the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Friday.
6 Crazy California Laws That Should Be Banned In Idaho
You can't walk five feet in the Gem State without running into someone from California or who has a story about California. We continue to see folks from California coming into Idaho searching for a better life. Idahoans often wonder how bad California is that so many folks leave the Golden State.
Two Ex-State DOJ Supervisors Charged in Embezzlement Case
Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Inhabitat.com
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
kusi.com
New California laws in 2023 that took effect Jan. 1
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
News 8 KFMB
New CA law allows lawsuits against sale, distribution of illegal weapons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
Washington Examiner
Iowa business executives raise sales expectations, ceasing decline in optimism
(The Center Square) – Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter 2022 Economic Outlook Survey results stopped a three-quarter decline in overall optimism, thanks to increased sales expectations. The Economic Outlook Survey measures member expectations for sales, capital spending and employment for the upcoming six months. Index measures above 50 are...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls up National Guard amid Florida immigration surge
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has activated the state's National Guard to respond to an "alarming influx" of immigrants setting sail for the United States from Cuba and Haiti. DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to send in military to ease the burden on local law enforcement officers who have been pulled in to help Coast Guard and Border Patrol respond to hundreds of immigrant encounters since last weekend.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
goldrushcam.com
U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California
January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
Comments / 109