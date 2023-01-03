ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes rookie Dylan Guenther reflects on scoring golden goal for Canada in World Juniors

It hasn’t been long since Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal for Canada’s 20th world junior hockey title and the joy from the accomplishment is evident in how he carries himself.  Proudly sharing his gold medal and reflecting on his celebration, Guenther is walking around with more confidence following his trip to the World Junior...

