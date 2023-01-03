Read full article on original website
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
Android 13 finally lands on Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger
That's right, Samsung has jumped so far ahead of the competition on the software support front in the last couple of years that an Android 13 update officially delivered to a mid-end Galaxy tablet at the very beginning of the new year feels somewhat underwhelming. Meanwhile, Nokia barely started upgrading...
Rumor claims Samsung could increase the prices of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup
If you are in the market for a premium Android smartphone and are hoping to buy one from Samsung this year, we have some bad news for you. The Korean tech giant’s flagship Galaxy S series could be getting more expensive in 2023. It should be noted that the...
Samsung's Q4 profits take huge hit due to weak smartphone and memory chip sales
It wasn't a great fourth quarter for Samsung and the world's largest smartphone manufacturer made it public by releasing its preliminary numbers for Q4 2022. The company says that during the October through December period, it generated approximately 70 trillion Korean won ($55.2 billion) in revenue. Operating profit for the quarter will be approximately 4.3 trillion Korean won ($3.4 billion).
Pixel Fold no longer expected to crash Google I/O; October release is likely
The upcoming Google I/O developer conference is expected to take place in early May as usual. Back in the early days of Android, those attending the conference would receive a free device. For example, in 2010 Google shipped out free Motorola DROID and Nexus One handsets to those who purchased tickets to the conference. These days, Google is more apt to use the event to promote upcoming new products rather than hand them out.
Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs
As of December of last year, Roku remains the biggest streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico — at least in terms of streaming hours. What's even more impressive, however, is having 70 million active users on a global level – up from 60.1 million in Q4 of 2021.
There's no OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus head honcho confirms
Well, the rumor mill was correct once again. We had heard that OnePlus has decided to simplify its flagship lineup by releasing a single high-end phone for the first half of the year, and also that it would skip the "Pro" suffix. And just the other day, the OnePlus 11 was unveiled in China, without a "Pro" moniker in tow"
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven. With the latest beta version...
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news
Samsung has kind of confirmed that the Galaxy S23 range will be revealed on February 1 and leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the phones, so we can expect Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 rumors to pick up pace and a beefy report has already emerged about the former.
Latest Galaxy S23 renders are probably fake, but the color options are correct
In all likelihood, if you are impatiently looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, you have seen the latest renders flying around the internet. At first glance, they look very promising, but, unfortunately, we are going to have to disappoint you - they are most likely fake. Here at...
Confirmed: OnePlus 11 will launch in the US on February 7th
With the new 2023 finally upon us, the battle for the title of “best smartphone of the year” has officially begun and we are off to a quick start - one of the first main contenders is already here. Yesterday, OnePlus officially launched its flagship smartphone for 2023, the OnePlus 11, in China.
Google Messages completes rollout of end-to-end encryption for group chats in Beta
Google has reportedly completed the rollout of end-to-end encryption for group conversations in its Messages app. This, however, still only applies to users enrolled in the Messages beta program. The Google Messages app already includes end-to-end encryption when messaging someone who also has the RCS chat features enabled. However, so...
Motorola takes on Apple’s AirPods with the new Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds
Although Motorola is mostly known for its phones, the Lenovo-owned brand has been flirting with sound technology and products like earbuds, headphones and wireless speakers. Motorola Sound already has a pretty decent portfolio aimed at every purse. Earlier this week, Motorola introduced a new pair of earbuds that will certainly...
Save $300 on one of the best compact Android flagships
Modern flagship phones are quite big, to be honest, and there’s little wiggle room when it comes to size if you want the best. That’s where Sony comes in! The Japanese company has been doing its own thing, not only defying feature-removal trends but also keeping a very unique 21:9 form factor. And now, for a limited time, you can get one of the best compact Android flagships with a hefty $300 discount at Best Buy.
It's (reportedly) settled: No iPhone SE 4 from Apple in 2024 (or 2023)
After taking no less than four years to upgrade the OG 4-inch iPhone SE with an extra 0.7 inches of screen real estate for the 2020 edition and another two years to add 5G to the budget-friendly equation, Apple was widely expected to rush a fourth SE generation to stores in 2023 with an iPhone XR-inspired design.
Last truly reliable Google phone Pixel 5 is stupid cheap and gets you free Photos storage
Although the Pixel 7 and 6 are great phones, they come with their own set of problems, so if you want a reliable Google phone without spending a lot of money, the Pixel 5 is a whopping 46 percent off. Even though the Pixel 5 came out in late 2020,...
Galaxy Tab S7 FE with included S Pen is outstanding value at discounted price
Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy Tab S7 FE which offers a large screen, a free stylus, and long battery life, is currently on sale. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a stripped-down version of Samsung's flagship S7 slate and is a worthy choice for those who want a competent tablet but can't justify spending close to $1,000 on a tablet.
Google unveils new Android Auto features and more at CES 2023
Google’s booth at CES officially opened today and highlighted some of the progress that has been made to make the Android ecosystem more helpful across multiple devices. Some of the apps and features that have driven this include the media player, seamless switching between Android and ChromeOS and a brand new Android Auto.
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Motorola announces its first jab at a business-centric phone: the Lenovo ThinkPhone
It is not every day that a phone manufacturer decides to add a brand new type of phone to its repertoire of yearly releases, but that is exactly what Motorola and Lenovo are doing with the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPhone. Just in case you are a bit confused why these two are working together, Motorola has been a subsidiary of Lenovo ever since 2014.
