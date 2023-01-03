Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kyrgios responds to Djokovic's comments about their relationship improving
Novak Djokovic talked about his relationship with Nick Kyrgios after his Adelaide second-round win, and the Australian responded. Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic didn't always get along as they do now since the Australian player was highly critical of Djokovic in the past for a few of his acts. When he publicly criticized Djokovic on Twitter during the Adria Cup, everything came to a head.
Yardbarker
New Manchester United signing forced to delete past Twitter post after coming back to haunt him
English shot-stopper Jack Butland of Crystal Palace is in deep water when an old tweet resurfaced before his unexpected loan transfer to Manchester United. Since Martin Dubravka went back to Newcastle when his loan at Old Trafford expired, Manchester United had been looking for a backup goalkeeper. The Slovakian had little playing time under Erik ten Hag, and the Magpies recalled him from his loan away.
Comments / 0