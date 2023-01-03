ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is seeking public input on their search for the town’s next town manager. The board is hosting a community forum to offer residents the chance to give input on the desired qualities, strengths, and traits of the person who next takes on the job.
FALMOUTH, MA
Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to learn more about work scheduled to be carried out along Ocean Street. The south end of the road will be undergoing sidewalk renovations from Kalmus Beach to the John F. Kennedy Memorial. The entrance to the beach will also be relocated, while the water main in the area will be extended as well.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Orleans Water Quality Receives $330,000 Boost from Barnstable County

ORLEANS – Orleans is taking another step towards improving local water quality after being approved for ARPA money from Barnstable County. The $330,000 grant will fund the design and construction of drainage in the Meetinghouse sewer area—the town’s most impaired water body, according to Orleans Select Board Member Kevin Galligan.
ORLEANS, MA
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding

HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, work related to the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project and sewer expansion will impact traffic on Hyannis roads. Through Friday, traffic will be alternating along a single lane on Craigville Beach Road. Tuesday through Thursday, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from the Covell’s Beach...
HYANNIS, NE
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
Residents Given More Time To Replace Fuel Tanks

ORLEANS – Those property owners who still need to replace their above-ground fuel storage tanks now have until March 1 to do so, otherwise they will face daily fines. The daily fines of $250 were due to kick in this month. But the board of health on Dec. 15 voted to push back the date in which the health department will begin issuing fines until March 1 in an effort to give both staff in the fire and health departments and property owners time to bring everyone into compliance.
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
Falmouth High Girls Hockey Team to Play at Fenway Park

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth High School girls hockey team will be taking to the ice at a special venue on Thursday, January 12: Fenway Park in Boston, the home of the Red Sox. The Clippers will be playing the girls from Ursuline Academy in Dedham at 8 p.m. The game will go down officially as a scrimmage.
FALMOUTH, MA

