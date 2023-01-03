ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Falmouth Seeks Public Input on Next Town Manager

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board is seeking public input on their search for the town’s next town manager. The board is hosting a community forum to offer residents the chance to give input on the desired qualities, strengths, and traits of the person who next takes on the job.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Orleans Water Quality Receives $330,000 Boost from Barnstable County

ORLEANS – Orleans is taking another step towards improving local water quality after being approved for ARPA money from Barnstable County. The $330,000 grant will fund the design and construction of drainage in the Meetinghouse sewer area—the town’s most impaired water body, according to Orleans Select Board Member Kevin Galligan.
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable to Hold Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to learn more about work scheduled to be carried out along Ocean Street. The south end of the road will be undergoing sidewalk renovations from Kalmus Beach to the John F. Kennedy Memorial. The entrance to the beach will also be relocated, while the water main in the area will be extended as well.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Offshore Wind and Sewer Impacting Several Hyannis Roadways

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, work related to the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project and sewer expansion will impact traffic on Hyannis roads. Through Friday, traffic will be alternating along a single lane on Craigville Beach Road. Tuesday through Thursday, Craigville Beach Road will be closed from the Covell’s Beach...
HYANNIS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy