ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer

Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
NME

‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset

A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Yardbarker

New Manchester United signing forced to delete past Twitter post after coming back to haunt him

English shot-stopper Jack Butland of Crystal Palace is in deep water when an old tweet resurfaced before his unexpected loan transfer to Manchester United. Since Martin Dubravka went back to Newcastle when his loan at Old Trafford expired, Manchester United had been looking for a backup goalkeeper. The Slovakian had little playing time under Erik ten Hag, and the Magpies recalled him from his loan away.
AOL Corp

Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost

FILE - Pele of the New York Cosmos gestures during a press conference in New York on Sept. 29, 1977. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Many of soccer's biggest names like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have found themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy