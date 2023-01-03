Read full article on original website
Related
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer
Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
NME
‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo
Aboubakar has reportedly been removed from Al Nassr's official Saudi Pro League squad list to make space for Ronaldo.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies from cancer at age 58
Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli, who during his career earned 59 caps for Italy, has died. Vialli was 58 and died from pancreatic cancer, the Italian soccer federation confirmed Friday. According to a story from Reuters, Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was told a year later that...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset
A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
Man Utd make ‘loan offer for Cameroon World Cup star Vincent Aboubakar but face competition from Fenerbahce’
MANCHESTER UNITED have made a loan offer to sign Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports. Erik ten Hag's side have won every game without conceding since the season resumed following the World Cup. The Prem wins over Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth have seen the Red Devils climb above...
Barcelona got £225m offer for Messi in 2006 from Inter – more than QUADRUPLE the world-record transfer fee at time
BARCELONA turned down a £225million Inter Milan bid for Lionel Messi in 2006, according to their former club president Joan Laporta. The Catalan politician served as the club's chief between 2003 and 2010 before returning last year. And Laporta, 60,was asked about the future of unhappy talisman Lionel Messi...
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58
Gianluca Vialli had been battling cancer and most recently coached with Italy at Euro 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo Watches From Crowd As Al Nassr Beat Al-Ta'ee In Awful Playing Conditions
Al Nassr did not need their new no.7 because Brazilian Talisca scored twice to extend his lead in the Saudi Pro League's Golden Boot race.
‘Most purchases have been average’ – Ten Hag tears into Man Utd’s recent signings in scathing attack on transfer policy
ERIK TEN HAG tore into Manchester United for wasting nearly £1billion on "average" signings as the new boss tries to take the club back to the top. The Dutchman took over in the summer and immediately got to work trying to shake up the culture of the sleeping giant.
Yardbarker
New Manchester United signing forced to delete past Twitter post after coming back to haunt him
English shot-stopper Jack Butland of Crystal Palace is in deep water when an old tweet resurfaced before his unexpected loan transfer to Manchester United. Since Martin Dubravka went back to Newcastle when his loan at Old Trafford expired, Manchester United had been looking for a backup goalkeeper. The Slovakian had little playing time under Erik ten Hag, and the Magpies recalled him from his loan away.
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
AOL Corp
Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost
FILE - Pele of the New York Cosmos gestures during a press conference in New York on Sept. 29, 1977. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Many of soccer's biggest names like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have found themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
‘Like he’s had a few drinks’ – Roy Keane lays into David De Gea in hilarious rant after Man Utd keeper’s Everton howler
ROY KEANE ripped into David de Gea after his howler against Everton. Goals from Antony, an Conor Coady own goal and a Marcus Rashford penalty sealed a 3-1 win for Manchester United against the Toffees in the FA Cup. It looked like Premier League strugglers Everton would then be blown...
Diogo Dalot reveals what David De Gea said at half-time about his awful blunder that gifted Everton a goal vs Man Utd
DIOGO DALOT has revealed what David De Gea told him at half-time following the keeper's howler in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Everton on Friday night. Antony gave Manchester United a fourth-minute lead in their FA Cup third-round tie against the Toffees at Old Trafford. But before the quarter of...
Ex-Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ‘agrees to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal manager after World Cup axe’
ROBERT MARTINEZ has reportedly agreed to become the new Portugal manager. The former Wigan and Everton boss, 49, left his post as Belgium head coach following their shock group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar. But now he is set to return to international football just weeks later as...
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
Comments / 0