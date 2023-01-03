Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Upper Cape Tech Receives State Funding for Automotive Training
BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Technical High School is getting $120,000 in state funding for training programs. The grant, issued as part of about $3.6 million given out across Massachusetts to wrap up 2022 by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, aims to prepare students for jobs in the automotive service field.
proclaimerscv.com
$400 million infusion, Massachusetts is shifting to electric vehicles to move – see for more information
A move hailed as a major step in the state’s fighting climate change, Massachusetts has approved worth of $400 million plan to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers to encourage bigger numbers of drivers to switch to electric instead of gas cars. The state’s Department of Public Utilities order,...
capecod.com
Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
capecod.com
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PLANetizen
Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law
A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
Don’t Forget: New Laws in Effect for Massachusetts in 2023
I have to be honest; I am still adjusting to many things now that a new year is in full swing. We've talked about New Year's resolutions and such but how about news laws that we should know about for 2023?. After years of a step-by-step process, the minimum wage...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
Algae explosion fed by human waste to cost Cape Cod residents billions, report says
Cape Cod’s aging septic systems, which are releasing nitrogen from human waste and contributing the area’s warming waters, could cost residents billions of dollars to repair over the next two decades, the New York Times reported. Poisonous cyanobacteria, lethal to pets and debilitating for humans, feed off of...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police warn residents about new “Grandparent Scam” circulating
We would like to take an opportunity to warn Massachusetts residents about the so-called “Grandparent Scam.” The scam typically involves someone purporting to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person. The caller states that he or she has been in a vehicle crash, arrested, or some other situation where they need immediate financial help.
