Massachusetts State

Upper Cape Tech Receives State Funding for Automotive Training

BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Technical High School is getting $120,000 in state funding for training programs. The grant, issued as part of about $3.6 million given out across Massachusetts to wrap up 2022 by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, aims to prepare students for jobs in the automotive service field.
Sunday photo essay: Fort Hill

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding

HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Massachusetts Passes New Road Safety Law

A new Massachusetts law requires drivers to remain four feet away from pedestrians, cyclists, and other “vulnerable users,” reports Taylor Dolven in the Boston Globe. In 2022, 10 cyclists and 99 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Massachusetts, Dolven points out. The law was signed by Governor Charlie...
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket

A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
Massachusetts State Police warn residents about new “Grandparent Scam” circulating

We would like to take an opportunity to warn Massachusetts residents about the so-called “Grandparent Scam.” The scam typically involves someone purporting to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person. The caller states that he or she has been in a vehicle crash, arrested, or some other situation where they need immediate financial help.
