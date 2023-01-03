Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Wizards Tuesday NBA game

The final Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and there are a number of teams with a lot left to play for. After a doubleheader on Saturday, on the docket for Sunday is a full slate with playoff seeding on the line. The early window of Sunday afternoon's action is headlined by the Patriots', Dolphins' and Steelers' pursuit of the AFC's final playoff spot. New England controls its own playoff destiny with a win (but must do that against the Bills), while Miami and Pittsburgh will need some help due to tiebreakers should that Pats lose.

15 HOURS AGO