Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Wizards Tuesday NBA game

Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Sporting News
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reportedly committed to Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend
We reportedly have our first NBA All-Star Weekend participant. On Thursday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania announced that Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City, Utah. If there is anyone who can save the Slam Dunk Contest, it just...
Sporting News
LeBron James discusses approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: 'It wasn't a goal of mine'
Lakers superstar LeBron James is on the verge of rewriting history again. After years of speculation, discussion and predictive models, James will soon surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. While James is now in his 20th NBA season, he isn't showing many signs of slowing down. Upon...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 18: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The final Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and there are a number of teams with a lot left to play for. After a doubleheader on Saturday, on the docket for Sunday is a full slate with playoff seeding on the line. The early window of Sunday afternoon's action is headlined by the Patriots', Dolphins' and Steelers' pursuit of the AFC's final playoff spot. New England controls its own playoff destiny with a win (but must do that against the Bills), while Miami and Pittsburgh will need some help due to tiebreakers should that Pats lose.
Sporting News
Why NBA players roll ball on inbounds pass: Celtics, Grizzlies among teams exploiting game clock loophole
If you happened to tune in for any portion of the Jan. 4 game between the Grizzlies and Hornets, you didn't witness a competitive contest. Memphis secured a 29-point lead by halftime, and it cruised to a 131-107 victory. But one particular moment from the third quarter of that blowout...
Sporting News
NHL All-Star rosters 2023: List of selections from all four divisions
With the Winter Classic in the rearview mirror, the next big event on the NHL schedule is All-Star Weekend. The best players in the league will head to South Florida for the skills competition and 3-on-3 game. The initial rosters for each team were announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. Eight...
Sporting News
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
